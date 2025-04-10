If Diego and Jean Silva win by finish, it will be sad to see Ilia go

TimeToTrain
It would be sad to see Topuria leave the FW division without ever cleaning up the division.
Yes, finishing Volk and Max is super impressive but we have young bloods in the division that are as hungry. Ilia is young too, and that’s what we need to see.
Fighting Islam will be exciting too, but Islam has done his part by cleaning up his division. That is what Ilia has to prove. Volk cleaned up the division before fighting Islam and that was a valid reason.
