If Diego and Jean Silva win by finish, it will be sad to see Ilia go

TimeToTrain

TimeToTrain

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jun 18, 2008
Messages
3,946
Reaction score
1,281
It would be sad to see Topuria leave the FW division without ever cleaning up the division.

Yes, finishing Volk and Max is super impressive but we have young bloods in the division that are as hungry. Ilia is young too, and that’s what we need to see.

Fighting Islam will be exciting too, but Islam has done his part by cleaning up his division. That is what Ilia has to prove. Volk cleaned up the division before fighting Islam and that was a valid reason.
 
Yes, but Ilia claims he wants to retire young and be double champ. May honestly not be motivated by fighting FW challengers. The weight thing, not sure about, but after knocking out Volk and Max, could see him having mental let down for next opponent. 145 is such a good division right now.
 
tritestill said:
Yes, but Ilia claims he wants to retire young and be double champ. May honestly not be motivated by fighting FW challengers. The weight thing, not sure about, but after knocking out Volk and Max, could see him having mental let down for next opponent. 145 is such a good division right now.
Click to expand...
Machida say, for years, that he was going to retire at or by 30, and he's and honest, "honorable" guy. . . so I wouldn't put much stock into a rich insecure guy swearing he'll retire early. He'll only do that if he's too scared to lose his unbeaten streak, or if he starts to lose. But I honestly find it hard to see him quitting making tons of money when that's dangled in front of him. Who knows?
 
Very true, but I think Topuria realized the LWs have all the names for money fights and are getting old. Atleast he's a little better than Conor was by defending the FW title. Add Evloev to the list too, we haven't seen him get tested too hard grappling.
 
Qays Stetkevich said:
Machida say, for years, that he was going to retire at or by 30, and he's and honest, "honorable" guy. . . so I wouldn't put much stock into a rich insecure guy swearing he'll retire early. He'll only do that if he's too scared to lose his unbeaten streak, or if he starts to lose. But I honestly find it hard to see him quitting making tons of money when that's dangled in front of him. Who knows?
Click to expand...
so many fighters say they will retire by this date or this age or this that and the other
very few actually stick to that. only example i can think of is Cole Konrad
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Koro_11
Max was foolish for coming back to FW
Replies
18
Views
638
Guy LeDouche
Guy LeDouche

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,188
Messages
57,146,174
Members
175,554
Latest member
bruiser blade

Share this page

Back
Top