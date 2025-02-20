  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Should Max stay at 145 with Ilia moving up?

Max vs Evloev, winner fights Lopes/Volk winner?

I know he looked great vs Gaethje but his quickest path back to a world title, if that's what he wants, is probably at FW.

Or should he just move up to 155 and take fun legend's fights vs Charles & Dustin?
 
Nah the weight cut is taking more and more out of him as he gets older, its time to move up for good.
 
Max should fight Poirier for his last fight. Then he should take a few money fights and enjoy his family after retiring.
 
No more 145 for Max, he doesn't want to fight at that weight anymore.
 
Why? Is Ilia suppose to be some boogie man for Holloway where Ilia is always going to win? There bout was as close and one of most skilled striking bouts in years until Ilia landed that shot that he was searching for and pushing for. Holloway belongs right where he belongs at LW. Holloway is already proven that he belongs at LW with his win vs Gaethje and his close decision lost against Poirier for the title years ago. Ilia has proven himself at LW.
 
Well, considering Max has lost to Volk three times who is still at FW, the logic for him staying at 145 doesn't sound strong.

Max did tremendous against Justin Gaethje, so he absolutely should go to 155. He matches up well against Islam who is the guy he has to beat, not Topuria.
 
