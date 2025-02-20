Should Max stay at 145 with Ilia moving up?

JoeRowe
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2017
- Messages
- 8,265
- Reaction score
- 14,696
Max vs Evloev, winner fights Lopes/Volk winner?
I know he looked great vs Gaethje but his quickest path back to a world title, if that's what he wants, is probably at FW.
Or should he just move up to 155 and take fun legend's fights vs Charles & Dustin?
I know he looked great vs Gaethje but his quickest path back to a world title, if that's what he wants, is probably at FW.
Or should he just move up to 155 and take fun legend's fights vs Charles & Dustin?