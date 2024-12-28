I get the impression UFC are not going to play ball with Jon unless he fights Aspinall, strong arm tactics

Alex vs. Jon is a one-off and the result is predictable, it's a dumb fight the UFC want to legitimize the HW division not kill off Pereira one of their only stars. They're not interested.



Jon has a decent shot at beating Tom but his pitiful "I'm not going to fight him because I don't like him" excuse is killing his aura every day. Where was that energy for Cormier? lol



If he's trying to get paid really high by UFC standards that's one thing, but he can't go asking for 50 million and honestly expect the UFC to make him that deal it would be a clear duck.