I get the impression UFC are not going to play ball with Jon unless he fights Aspinall, strong arm tactics

MarioLemieux

MarioLemieux

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Sep 8, 2024
Messages
794
Reaction score
2,075
Alex vs. Jon is a one-off and the result is predictable, it's a dumb fight the UFC want to legitimize the HW division not kill off Pereira one of their only stars. They're not interested.

Jon has a decent shot at beating Tom but his pitiful "I'm not going to fight him because I don't like him" excuse is killing his aura every day. Where was that energy for Cormier? lol

If he's trying to get paid really high by UFC standards that's one thing, but he can't go asking for 50 million and honestly expect the UFC to make him that deal it would be a clear duck.
 
That would be quite the turnaround from Daner. Also remember that he, a pathological liar who can't control his emotions, was the main one pushing the whole "Deontay Wilder money" narrative.
 
Sheeit, if Daner even tries it, Pico will slam his head on the hood of Daner's Toyota Corolla.
 
Dana and co. aren't talking about Alex, they are assuring us the Aspinall fight is going to happen. They will clown Jon if he doesn't take this fight after the Stipe gift. He's not much good to them for a one-off fight. They want him or Tom to rule HW and reinvigotate the division.
 
If UFC isnt playing ball then UFC will win this out.

Conor likely tried to get them to play ball, but since they didnt/havent, his life has tumbled and hes the bigger star.
 
I've followed Jones career since his UFC debut. Even though i've always goofed on him, I'd like to have faith in him that he actually takes the Aspinall fight before retirement.

Worst thing that happens is him getting KO'D. He's still the greatest LHW ever. I think he knows the risks and isn't actually a bitch. The fight happens next year
 
I have to chuckle at these threads that tell Jon he has a good chance against Tom. I'm not so sure Jon himself likes his chances that much, which is why they are having a hard time getting him to sign on the line. He apparently doesn't agree with his fanbase on his own abilities.

Sounds to me like he knows his limitations better than others.
 
joy2day said:
I have to chuckle at these threads that tell Jon he has a good chance against Tom. I'm not so sure Jon himself likes his chances that much, which is why they are having a hard time getting him to sign on the line. He apparently doesn't agree with his fanbase on his own abilities.

Sounds to me like he knows his limitations better than others.
Click to expand...

Jones was the same with Ngannou. Dude had years to fight Ngannou and then signs to fight the day Ngannou leaves. Jones knew he had nothing for Ngannou at this point in his career.
 
What have the UFC got over him really? He'll just retire if he doesn't get what he wants surely.
 
