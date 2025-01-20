  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Movies Gone With The Wind

Do You Like Gone With The Wind

  • Yes

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • No

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I've never seen it

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
The Good The Bad The HBK

The Good The Bad The HBK

Few$More
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2020
Messages
20,807
Reaction score
44,399
1000006403.jpg

Synopsis: A sheltered and manipulative Southern belle and a roguish profiteer face off in a turbulent romance as the society around them crumbles with the end of slavery and is rebuilt during the Civil War and Reconstruction periods.





I watched this for the first time less than a month ago and I'm currently watching it again. I really like it a lot.

I know it's not for everyone but I personally think this film is a 9/10, possibly even 10/10 masterpiece.

Yes it is close to 4 hours long and yes it is about southern folks during the Civil War but for me it is the love story between Scarlett & Rhett that is the center focus for me that is a slow build up to the perfect pay off at the end of the film. The performances, the set, everything put into this film is top notch and holds up really well. Its also by the director (Ian Fleming) of The Wizard of Oz, both released in 39.

So do you like Gone with the Wind? Yes/no, why not?
 
