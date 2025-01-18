  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Movies The Revenant or Dances with Wolves - Which is the better film?

Which is the better film?

  • The Revenant

  • Dances with Wolves

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Both rated an 8 on IMDB.

One won best picture the other was nominated for best picture.


The Revenant - Plot Summary:


While exploring uncharted wilderness in 1823, legendary frontiersman Hugh Glass sustains injuries from a brutal bear attack. When his hunting team leaves him for dead, Glass must utilize his survival skills to find a way back home while avoiding natives on their own hunt.

Grief-stricken and fueled by vengeance, Glass treks through the wintry terrain to track down John Fitzgerald, the former confidant who betrayed and abandoned him.


Dances with Wolves - Plot Summary:


Lt. John Dunbar is dubbed a hero after he accidentally leads Union troops to a victory during the Civil War. He requests a position on the western frontier, but finds it deserted. He soon finds out he is not alone, but meets a wolf he dubs "Two-socks" and a curious Sioux tribe.

Dunbar quickly makes friends with the tribe, and discovers a white woman who was raised by the Sioux tribe. He gradually earns the respect of these native people, and they learn from each other and befriend each other.







 
I just can't take Leo serious as a tough guy. It kills the movie for me.
He is such a whiny soft weakling in real life that I just can't immerse myself into him as f.e this tough guy in Gangs of New York or here Revenant. Happy for anyone who can.

Dance with the wolves has simple magical scenes .poetry in motion. Revenant imo is nothing special.
 
Dances .

Watched it several times over the years.

Didn't finish The Revenant
 
