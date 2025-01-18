Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Both rated an 8 on IMDB.
One won best picture the other was nominated for best picture.
The Revenant - Plot Summary:
While exploring uncharted wilderness in 1823, legendary frontiersman Hugh Glass sustains injuries from a brutal bear attack. When his hunting team leaves him for dead, Glass must utilize his survival skills to find a way back home while avoiding natives on their own hunt.
Grief-stricken and fueled by vengeance, Glass treks through the wintry terrain to track down John Fitzgerald, the former confidant who betrayed and abandoned him.
Dances with Wolves - Plot Summary:
Lt. John Dunbar is dubbed a hero after he accidentally leads Union troops to a victory during the Civil War. He requests a position on the western frontier, but finds it deserted. He soon finds out he is not alone, but meets a wolf he dubs "Two-socks" and a curious Sioux tribe.
Dunbar quickly makes friends with the tribe, and discovers a white woman who was raised by the Sioux tribe. He gradually earns the respect of these native people, and they learn from each other and befriend each other.
