Both masterclass acting by Robin Williams.



Very moving performances in both films.





Dead Poets Society - Plot Summary:

Vermont, New England, 1959. The students at Welton Academy have been trained for generations to lead lives of conformity and tradition--until charismatic new professor John Keating sets foot in the institution, motivating them to think for themselves, live life to the fullest, and "Carpe Diem".



As a result of his unconventional approach, inspirational Keating awakens the students' spirits, encourages them to be exceptional individuals, and challenges them to achieve their full potential. However, when tragedy strikes the school, drawing the wrath of a disapproving faculty, Keating and his boys will find themselves at loggerheads with the school's officials, the parents, and the system.





Good Will Hunting - Plot Summary:

Will Hunting is a genius who's living a rough life in South Boston, while being employed at a prestigious college in Boston, he's discovered by a Fields Medal winning Professor who eventually tries to get Will to turn his life around with the help of Sean Maguire, as Will begins to realize that there's more to himself then he thinks there is.











