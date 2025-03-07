  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Movies Menace II Society or Boyz n the Hood - Which is the better film?

Which is the better film?

  • Menace II Society

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Boyz n the Hood

    Votes: 2 100.0%
  • Total voters
    2
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
36,088
Reaction score
48,931
There IMDB ratings are fairly close.



Menace II Society - plot summary:

A young street hustler attempts to escape the rigors and temptations of the ghetto in a quest for a better life.


Boyz n the Hood - plot summary:

Follows the lives of three young males living in the Crenshaw ghetto of Los Angeles, dissecting questions of race, relationships, violence, and future prospects.




 
Boyz in the Hood is the only movie to ever make me cry. That shit was heartbreaking, dawg.
 
