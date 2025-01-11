  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Movies The Exorcist or The Shining - Which is the better film?

Which is the better film?

Two of the best horror films of all-time.

Who you got?

The Exorcist - Plot Summary:


Accompanied by her 12-year-old daughter Regan, actress Chris MacNeil relocates to Washington, D.C., where she is filming a movie.

Mother and daughter have a good relationship, but Regan begins to act strangely after a while. She undergoes various neurological tests, but doctors can't find nothing to explain her behavior. As Regan's situation reaches crisis proportions, Chris turns to Father Karras, a Roman Catholic priest and psychiatrist, to see if an exorcism might solve their problem.

Karras is incredulous, but the church eventually agrees, calling in Father Merrin, who had previously conducted an exorcism and came face to face with the demon.


The Shining - Plot Summary:


A novelist - Jack Torrance takes a job interview as winter caretaker of the isolated, old, huge and beautiful Overlook Hotel. Jack brings his wife - Wendy and his son Danny.

It happens that Danny, has a mysterious power known as "The Shining". Danny meets Hallorann - the hotel cook in their first day arriving at the Overlook, who warns him about the hotel and the sinister Room 237.

As the days go by, Danny has visions, meanwhile Jack starts driving into insanity, turning more and more aggressive, at the point that Danny and Wendy gets convinced that Jack might try to do something bad.




 
Which is scarier? Exorcist for sure

Which would I prefer to watch? The Shining


Edit: i only posted this once. This site sucks lol
 
giphy.gif
 
moreorless87 said:
I would give a slight edge to The Shining but there both top 10 horror films ever made for me
Click to expand...
A real heavyweight matchup for sure. I say The Exorcist but I could see arguments for both. The whole premise and setting for the Shining are so well done, the big deserted, snowed in hotel, the maze, the ghosts in the dance hall, the bear, the twins etc. in these various rooms down the maze of corridors. The concept of the creepiness of liminal space only started to be discussed widely a few years ago but the Shining nailed it and comes with an unnerving environment and unclear threat, including hallucinations so you can't trust your senses/perceptions, increasing the alienation and 'strandedness'. Whereas the Exorcist is much more up front and shocking. Extremely shocking for 1973! Clear threat, powerful demon vs out-of-his-depth priest, and the demon is scary as fuck. Brings such a sense of dread.

I was thinking I bet both of these are in the top ten horror films ever, and I was thinking The Exorcist will be higher, but I checked Rotten Tomatoes and The Shining is 121 and The Exorcists is 155 lol. Although you could check other lists.
 
The exorcist was never scary to me, and I laughed a lot during the movie even as a kid. So The Shining wins. I know there's the whole demon angle with Lloyd showing up with the drink and the rest of them, but I always thought of the film as just a guy who can't stand his family and then finally snaps when he's forced to be in the house with them for awhile lol
 
