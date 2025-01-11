Two of the best horror films of all-time.



Who you got?



The Exorcist - Plot Summary:





Accompanied by her 12-year-old daughter Regan, actress Chris MacNeil relocates to Washington, D.C., where she is filming a movie.



Mother and daughter have a good relationship, but Regan begins to act strangely after a while. She undergoes various neurological tests, but doctors can't find nothing to explain her behavior. As Regan's situation reaches crisis proportions, Chris turns to Father Karras, a Roman Catholic priest and psychiatrist, to see if an exorcism might solve their problem.



Karras is incredulous, but the church eventually agrees, calling in Father Merrin, who had previously conducted an exorcism and came face to face with the demon.





The Shining - Plot Summary:





A novelist - Jack Torrance takes a job interview as winter caretaker of the isolated, old, huge and beautiful Overlook Hotel. Jack brings his wife - Wendy and his son Danny.



It happens that Danny, has a mysterious power known as "The Shining". Danny meets Hallorann - the hotel cook in their first day arriving at the Overlook, who warns him about the hotel and the sinister Room 237.



As the days go by, Danny has visions, meanwhile Jack starts driving into insanity, turning more and more aggressive, at the point that Danny and Wendy gets convinced that Jack might try to do something bad.









