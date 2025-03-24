Both vampire films.





Dracula (1992) - plot summary:



Wallachia, Romania, 1462. After defeating the Ottomans' hordes, Vlad III Dracula, the invincible Romanian monarch, tastes the unbearable pain of loss. Four centuries later, a successful real estate deal brings the Transylvanian count to bustling late-nineteenth-century London, where he searches for Mina, a woman bearing an uncanny resemblance to his late wife.



However, with Mina's solicitor fiancé Jonathan Harker imprisoned in the demonic aristocrat's impregnable castle, helpless victims fall victim to the dark lord's unquenchable lust for blood. In response to the spreading evil, undaunted vampire killer Professor Abraham Van Helsing emerges, promising to liberate the world from Dracula's tyranny.



Once, love cursed Vlad to walk among the living for all eternity. Aeons later, will love mark Dracula's end?







The Lost Boys - plot summary:



Financial troubles force a recent divorcée and her teenage sons Mike and Sam to settle down with her father in the California town of Santa Carla. The town is plagued by bikers and some mysterious deaths.



At first, Sam laughs off rumors he hears about vampires who inhabit the small town, until he makes friends with two other boys who claim to be vampire hunters. But after Mike meets a beautiful girl at the local amusement park, he begins to exhibit the classic signs of vampirism, sleeping days and staying out all night, and is drawn into the gang of bikers by the beautiful girl. The younger boy starts getting into trouble because of his friends' obsession.



Fearing for his own safety, Sam recruits the two young vampire hunters to save his brother by finding and destroying the head vampire











