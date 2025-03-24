  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Movies Dracula (1992) or The Lost Boys - Which is the better film?

Which is the better film?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Both vampire films.


Dracula (1992) - plot summary:

Wallachia, Romania, 1462. After defeating the Ottomans' hordes, Vlad III Dracula, the invincible Romanian monarch, tastes the unbearable pain of loss. Four centuries later, a successful real estate deal brings the Transylvanian count to bustling late-nineteenth-century London, where he searches for Mina, a woman bearing an uncanny resemblance to his late wife.

However, with Mina's solicitor fiancé Jonathan Harker imprisoned in the demonic aristocrat's impregnable castle, helpless victims fall victim to the dark lord's unquenchable lust for blood. In response to the spreading evil, undaunted vampire killer Professor Abraham Van Helsing emerges, promising to liberate the world from Dracula's tyranny.

Once, love cursed Vlad to walk among the living for all eternity. Aeons later, will love mark Dracula's end?



The Lost Boys - plot summary:

Financial troubles force a recent divorcée and her teenage sons Mike and Sam to settle down with her father in the California town of Santa Carla. The town is plagued by bikers and some mysterious deaths.

At first, Sam laughs off rumors he hears about vampires who inhabit the small town, until he makes friends with two other boys who claim to be vampire hunters. But after Mike meets a beautiful girl at the local amusement park, he begins to exhibit the classic signs of vampirism, sleeping days and staying out all night, and is drawn into the gang of bikers by the beautiful girl. The younger boy starts getting into trouble because of his friends' obsession.

Fearing for his own safety, Sam recruits the two young vampire hunters to save his brother by finding and destroying the head vampire





 
Dracula is the better film but Lost Boys is my favourite of the 2

Starr plus the soundtrack plus rewatchability


Oldman obviously has the best performance plus Monica is topless. Keanu does hurt the film but I like Keanu so I don't mind as much as others do.
 
As different as they are in some ways I actually think there quite similar in others, both very messy films in which style for its own sake makes for fun viewing.
 
Reeves was horrific in dracula, and the monster sequence at the end was meh, but overall it is a great movie, I think. Well, maybe not great, but very good.

I watched the lost boys for the first time this year, actually. My friend said it was hilarious. It was just slightly worse than average, so it wasn't enjoyably bad. The oily sax guy was funny, though.
 
sanguinius said:
Reeves was horrific in dracula, and the monster sequence at the end was meh, but overall it is a great movie, I think. Well, maybe not great, but very good.
Click to expand...
I tend to think though Reeves being lambasted so much was done to people expecting a rather different film, "Bram Stokers Dracula" does make it sound like its going to be a serious take on the story but it absolutely isnt, or at least much of the film is wilfully very over the top.

I would argue what serious drama their is in the film is mostly around Vlad and Reeves character is intended to be this cartoonish(like a lot of the cast) insecure flop because Coppola is trying to have our sentiment more divided and toward Vlad.
 
moreorless87 said:
I tend to think though Reeves being lambasted so much was done to people expecting a rather different film, "Bram Stokers Dracula" does make it sound like its going to be a serious take on the story but it absolutely isnt, or at least much of the film is wilfully very over the top.

I would argue what serious drama their is in the film is mostly around Vlad and Reeves character is intended to be this cartoonish(like a lot of the cast) insecure flop because Coppola is trying to have our sentiment more divided and toward Vlad.
Click to expand...

No, they were being hammy, but reeves just didn't have the chops to pull it off. I know he's a nice guy, and I did enjoy the wick movies and even constantine, but the guy has had some bad, borderline unwatchable performances.
 
