Movies Pretty Woman or Ghost - Which is the better film?

Which is the better film?

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Two classic films imo and two of the biggest actresses of that time. Both rated 7.1 on IMDB.

Lets see how the votes will be.


Pretty Woman - Plot Summary:

Having recently broken up, Edward Lewis, a successful out-of-town corporate raider and elegant bachelor with an impeccable sense of style, borrows his lawyer's silver 1990 Lotus Esprit SE, only to get lost on bustling Hollywood Boulevard.

Looking for directions, Lewis has a chance encounter with beautiful Vivian Ward, a statuesque streetwalker with a heart of gold; and, as one thing leads to another, a mutually beneficial voluntary association commences.

Now, to escort suave Edward for an entire week, gawky diamond-in-the-rough Vivian must endure a complete makeover; but, as personal secrets come to light, something starts to change. Both Vivian and Edward have already had their share of unhappiness and hurt, and they also come from different worlds. Is Vivian willing to break her rules and give love a second chance?


Ghost - Plot Summary:

Even though Sam Wheat, the successful investment counsellor, still finds it difficult to express his deeper feelings for her after all these years, his young potter girlfriend, Molly Jensen, is the love of his life.

However, a curious case of a systematic discrepancy will prepare the ground for a hideous urban homicide in one of Manhattan's dark alleys, trapping, seemingly forever, the unfortunate deceased's immortal soul in the realm of the mortals.

With the condemned spirit unable to interact with the physical world--and as Molly's life, too, is in grave danger--Sam will have to turn to the spiritual medium, Oda Mae Brown, to warn and protect her. Can Oda and the ghost settle the unfinished business in time?




 
