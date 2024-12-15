Gone with the Wind (1939) still wrecks people

Richmma80
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2012
- Messages
- 3,728
- Reaction score
- 5,813
My girl watched it last night for the first time. That was the first time I've seen it for like 40 years. It was my mom's favorite movie and I remember it being a big deal to older folk back in the 80s.
The ending wrecked my fiancee last night. We watched all 4 hours of it. The scale of this movie is unbelievable. The sets they had to build physically is mind blowing.
The ending wrecked my fiancee last night. We watched all 4 hours of it. The scale of this movie is unbelievable. The sets they had to build physically is mind blowing.