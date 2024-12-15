Gone with the Wind (1939) still wrecks people

My girl watched it last night for the first time. That was the first time I've seen it for like 40 years. It was my mom's favorite movie and I remember it being a big deal to older folk back in the 80s.

The ending wrecked my fiancee last night. We watched all 4 hours of it. The scale of this movie is unbelievable. The sets they had to build physically is mind blowing.

 
I member back in the olden days when crazy ole Ted Turner got his hands on all them old timey films and started scribbling on them with his color crayons, this was like the big prize
They made a huge deal of releasing a colorized version of this film with a giant marketing push



The scale of this movie is unbelievable. The sets they had to build physically is mind blowing.
I think you just piqued my curiosity right here, I enjoy watching old timey movies to see the magic within them, love the impressive sets and costumes and the glamorous style of the actors in the film, I think I will give this film a span

Thanks, Rich
 
My girl watched it last night for the first time. That was the first time I've seen it for like 40 years. It was my mom's favorite movie and I remember it being a big deal to older folk back in the 80s.

The ending wrecked my fiancee last night. We watched all 4 hours of it. The scale of this movie is unbelievable. The sets they had to build physically is mind blowing.

He must have boned her so sensual and lovingly.
 
I member back in the olden days when crazy ole Ted Turner got his hands on all them old timey films and started scribbling on them with his color crayons, this was like the big prize
They made a huge deal of releasing a colorized version of this film with a giant marketing push





I think you just piqued my curiosity right here, I enjoy watching old timey movies to see the magic within them, love the impressive sets and costumes and the glamorous style of the actors in the film, I think I will give this film a span

Thanks, Rich
Watch it and let me know what you think
 
That was my Grandma's favourite film, had something in my eye when we went to see her on Christmas Day in the care home and they had it on TV.
 
It's a legendary film

The theme song is very iconic
 
