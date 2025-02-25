The Good The Bad The HBK
To me Apocalypse Now is not only my favourite Vietnam War Film but also my favourite war film. I own and enjoy all 3 versions of the film (theatrical, Redux, Final Cut)
Not only is it my favourite Vietnam/war film, I also think it's a top 3 film of the 70s and top 5 all time favourite film. I also think it has one of the highest replay values.
Honorable mention: Full Metal Jacket. This is my 2nd favourite vietnam and war film.
