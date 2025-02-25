  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Favourite Vietnam War Film

  • Apocalypse Now

    Votes: 4 40.0%

  • Full Metal Jacket

    Votes: 3 30.0%

  • Platoon

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • The Deer Hunter

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • Born On The 4th of July

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • We Were Solider's

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • Rescue Dawn

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Good Morning, Vietnam

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Rambo: First Blood Part 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Hamburger Hill

    Votes: 0 0.0%
To me Apocalypse Now is not only my favourite Vietnam War Film but also my favourite war film. I own and enjoy all 3 versions of the film (theatrical, Redux, Final Cut)

Not only is it my favourite Vietnam/war film, I also think it's a top 3 film of the 70s and top 5 all time favourite film. I also think it has one of the highest replay values.

Honorable mention: Full Metal Jacket. This is my 2nd favourite vietnam and war film.
 
Apocalypse Now and it's not even close as far as Nam goes. Not a lot of great war films imo but would put The Battle of Algiers, Paths Of Glory, The Ascent, and Come and See up their with Coppola's masterpiece.
 
Apocalypse Now is the best, because it's from the Conrad novel. However it's a debasement and distortion of the novel, which is just yuck, nul points. So, The Deer Hunter.

2T9Ete.gif
 
Is apocalypse now really a Vietnam war film btw ? I mean it’s set there and stuff but I can’t really remember if it’s really about the war.
 
650lb Sumo said:
Apocalypse Now is the best, because it's from the Conrad novel. However it's a debasement and distortion of the novel, which is just yuck, nul points. So, The Deer Hunter.

2T9Ete.gif
Click to expand...
<DisgustingHHH>

Deer Hunter is a good movie as well
 
