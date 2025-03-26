Movies Is 'Pretty in Pink' the best 80s film about high school teenagers?

Rate the film.

  • 10 - Masterpiece

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Abysmal

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Or is it Sixteen Candles?

Just saw this after not watching the full film for decades.

Pros:

- Great music.
- Annie Potts character and she's hot af.
- Pretty good ending.
- Seeing Kristy Swanson.

Cons:

- Silly take on the social dynamics of the rich kids and poor kids.
- The high school kids look old enough to be the teachers.
- Unrealistic desire in pursuing Molly Ringwald. Just doesn't seem like that would be their type.
- Andrew McCarthy and James Spader so called friendship. Not once they were nice to each other in the film.

Rated it a 5/10




 
One candle and an iPad.......

A Sherdog romcom about the difficulty in dating whilst maintaining 2%BF directed by Stanley Kubrick.........

One flew over the Deli bar

Teenage angst of growing up and avoiding predatory advances whilst trying to hold down a job to help pay for your sick younger brothers medical bills, directed by John Carpenter.........
 
