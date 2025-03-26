Takes Two To Tango
Or is it Sixteen Candles?
Just saw this after not watching the full film for decades.
Pros:
- Great music.
- Annie Potts character and she's hot af.
- Pretty good ending.
- Seeing Kristy Swanson.
Cons:
- Silly take on the social dynamics of the rich kids and poor kids.
- The high school kids look old enough to be the teachers.
- Unrealistic desire in pursuing Molly Ringwald. Just doesn't seem like that would be their type.
- Andrew McCarthy and James Spader so called friendship. Not once they were nice to each other in the film.
Rated it a 5/10
