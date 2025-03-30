Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 36,577
- Reaction score
- 49,765
Is this film the most interactive with the audience with Ferris deliberately acknowledging us?
I don't recall it so blatant and as common in any other movie that I've seen.
I heard the Deadpool & Wolverine does it a lot as well, but I've never seen the film.
I think Ferris Bueller film is sort of the pioneer in terms of the amount of time they break the fourth wall.
It's really unique and it what makes that film stand out.
I give the film a 9.
I don't recall it so blatant and as common in any other movie that I've seen.
I heard the Deadpool & Wolverine does it a lot as well, but I've never seen the film.
I think Ferris Bueller film is sort of the pioneer in terms of the amount of time they break the fourth wall.
It's really unique and it what makes that film stand out.
I give the film a 9.