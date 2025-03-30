Movies Ferris Bueller's Day Off - And the breaking of the 4th wall.

Is this film the most interactive with the audience with Ferris deliberately acknowledging us?

I don't recall it so blatant and as common in any other movie that I've seen.

I heard the Deadpool & Wolverine does it a lot as well, but I've never seen the film.

I think Ferris Bueller film is sort of the pioneer in terms of the amount of time they break the fourth wall.

It's really unique and it what makes that film stand out.

I give the film a 9.

 
