Explain to me why Aspinall

Keeps calling out Jon Jones. He keeps talking about "jon if you're the best prove it." That's dumb. The UFC told Jon they WANT him to fight Stipe. The are 100% behind Jon fighting Stipe.

Why isn't Aspinall calling out UFC? Why isn't he saying that "the UFC doesn't want me fighting Jon because they aren't a competitive league. They are about using their PR machine to put fans in the stands and eyeballs on the TV not having the best fight that best."

Like even if Jon wanted to fight Aspinall but the UFC didn't want him too the fight wouldn't happen. Why call out Jon Jones? Call out the UFC. Call out DW. Call out Hunter. But calling out Jon does absolutely nothing for his case so why does he keep calling him out.

Every opportunity I get I would say "the UFC is protecting Jon from me" not "why are you scared Jon?" But Tom continues to call out Jon knowing damn well that road leads to a dead end. IDK. To me of he's not going to call out the UFC and pressure them to make the fight then there's no reason to call out Jon who isn't the real decision maker. Calling out Jon is like going back to 4th grade and asking if your friend (Jon) can come over and play. You know damn well he can't make that decision and needs to ask his mom (the UFC) first.

Thoughts?
 
Because he wants to fight him
It's like you didn't even read what I wrote. If he wants to fight Jon he'd call out the UFC and put pressure on them not Jon. Jon does what he's told
 
Because Dana told him to. He pretty much said exactly that
 
It's fair for fans to shit on Jon for wanting to fight Stipe. It's also reasonable to shit on the UFC for even entertaining this facade. I lean towards shitting on the UFC for this as they are the main culprit and responsible.

However, Tom can't just start shitting on the UFC. That's probably not a good idea. He probably understands everything that's going on but his hands are tied. He needs the fans to do his bidding.
 
It's like you didn't even read what I wrote. If he wants to fight Jon he'd call out the UFC and put pressure on them not Jon. Jon does what he's told
It's a load of bullshit with a clickbait title. What kind of responses did you expect?
 
He's not going to call out the UFC. The UFC have been good to him, despite this stupid impasse.
 
The UFC will book whatever sells the most PPV's. If enough people are calling for Aspinall - Jones, it'll get booked.

Sadly, the UFC thinks Stipe is a bigger name than Tom and Jon knows it's an easier fight at this stage in Stipe's career.
 
It's fair for fans to shit on Jon for wanting to fight Stipe. It's also reasonable to shit on the UFC for even entertaining this facade. I lean towards shitting on the UFC for this as they are the main culprit and responsible.

However, Tom can't just start shitting on the UFC. That's probably not a good idea. He probably understands everything that's going on but his hands are tied. He needs the fans to do his bidding.
That's what I thought. He knows he just can't keep shitting on the UFC so instead he aims at low hanging fruit hoping that he can accomplish something.
 
The UFC will book whatever sells the most PPV's. If enough people are calling for Aspinall - Jones, it'll get booked.

Sadly, the UFC thinks Stipe is a bigger name than Tom and Jon knows it's an easier fight at this stage in Stipe's career.
To be honest outside of the UK no one knows who Aspinall is. He isn't a "needle mover" yet. They hyped Stipe as the GREATEST UFC HW in history. It makes sense they want that match.
 
It's fair for fans to shit on Jon for wanting to fight Stipe. It's also reasonable to shit on the UFC for even entertaining this facade. I lean towards shitting on the UFC for this as they are the main culprit and responsible.

However, Tom can't just start shitting on the UFC. That's probably not a good idea. He probably understands everything that's going on but his hands are tied. He needs the fans to do his bidding.
Tom is bigger than U FIGHT CHEAP and their shitty fake legacy fight gimmicks
 
If Jon had wanted to fight Aspinall or Ngannou, UFC would have made the fight in a second. It's Jon. He won't fight anyone except who he chooses and the UFC has to either go along with it or strip Jones. If they strip Jones, he will throw a little bitch fit and quit the sport entirely and then the UFC will lose whatever money they could still squeeze out of his dwindling career.
 
Because Jon is squatting on the belt to fight a 40+ year old who got KTFO the last time he fought three fucking years ago. Why wouldn't he be calling him out?
 
If Jon had wanted to fight Aspinall or Ngannou, UFC would have made the fight in a second. It's Jon. He won't fight anyone except who he chooses and the UFC has to either go along with it or strip Jones. If they strip Jones, he will throw a little bitch fit and quit the sport entirely and then the UFC will lose whatever money they could still squeeze out of his dwindling career.
I can't agreed with this. I think it wasn't Jon but ngannou trying to get a mega payday that ruined that fight. Now suffer 2 big paydays we'll probably never see ngannou fight in a cage again. Jon doesn't choose who he fights or Izzy wouldn't gotten a LHW title shot back when Jon was still 205 champ. The UFC goes to Jon with fights they want Jon to take. And before you bring up the Hendo, Jon did refuse to fight Henderson, he didn't want to be rushed into fighting him. He wanted that fight pushed back so he could train specifically for Hendo. Jon was on the sidelines for the longest because he and the UFC wanted ngannou vs Jon but ngannou priced himself out the fight.
 
