Explain to me why Aspinall

Keeps calling out Jon Jones. He keeps talking about "jon if you're the best prove it." That's dumb. The UFC told Jon they WANT him to fight Stipe. The are 100% behind Jon fighting Stipe.



Why isn't Aspinall calling out UFC? Why isn't he saying that "the UFC doesn't want me fighting Jon because they aren't a competitive league. They are about using their PR machine to put fans in the stands and eyeballs on the TV not having the best fight that best."



Like even if Jon wanted to fight Aspinall but the UFC didn't want him too the fight wouldn't happen. Why call out Jon Jones? Call out the UFC. Call out DW. Call out Hunter. But calling out Jon does absolutely nothing for his case so why does he keep calling him out.



Every opportunity I get I would say "the UFC is protecting Jon from me" not "why are you scared Jon?" But Tom continues to call out Jon knowing damn well that road leads to a dead end. IDK. To me of he's not going to call out the UFC and pressure them to make the fight then there's no reason to call out Jon who isn't the real decision maker. Calling out Jon is like going back to 4th grade and asking if your friend (Jon) can come over and play. You know damn well he can't make that decision and needs to ask his mom (the UFC) first.



Thoughts?