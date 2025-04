maybe eventually people will come to their senses. i said from the start this fight makes no sense and everyone kept replying jons a duck this and that. there is a list of reasons why this fight made no sense and here we have one. toms career. dude hasn't even defended the belt yet and its going to keep being dragged jon is old and hes in control . if dana wasn't such an idiot about this fight jon would have vacated by now and tom would have defended already. Dana tried to strong arm the situation and act like a big shot who was going to force the fight. Jon just fucked both tom and dana on that and thats what they get. if i was jon id drag it out another year and a half or more and then be like eh nevermind ill retire.