All the Jon/Aspinall moaning has made me jaded about that fight

Whether Jon fights him or doesn't, I hardly care anymore. Whichever will cause cocophany of whining and bitching to stop sooner is what I want. I turned on Morning Kombat on an extended drive today and those two douchebags ruminated about it for over half an hour. It's fans, it's the media, it's everyone. I get that the idea of Jon possibly ducking someone (even though he hasn't actually ducked him yet) is Christmas come early for everyone who weirdly obsesses over the guy, but every comment he makes isn't worth tirading over. He could win tomorrow, declare that he's been trolling this whole time, and then call Tom inside the cage for all we know. Then what?



At the end of the day, I so wish Jon had gone into fight week saying that he was only focused on Stipe and not answering any questions about what comes after. Speaking of the Stipe fight, I hope everyone crying about Aspinall realizes that all you've done is give Jon an excuse if he looks bad tomorrow and/or loses. "I got distracted by all the Aspinall talk and lost focus on Stipe.".