All the Jon/Aspinall moaning has made me jaded about that fight

Whether Jon fights him or doesn't, I hardly care anymore. Whichever will cause cocophany of whining and bitching to stop sooner is what I want. I turned on Morning Kombat on an extended drive today and those two douchebags ruminated about it for over half an hour. It's fans, it's the media, it's everyone. I get that the idea of Jon possibly ducking someone (even though he hasn't actually ducked him yet) is Christmas come early for everyone who weirdly obsesses over the guy, but every comment he makes isn't worth tirading over. He could win tomorrow, declare that he's been trolling this whole time, and then call Tom inside the cage for all we know. Then what?

At the end of the day, I so wish Jon had gone into fight week saying that he was only focused on Stipe and not answering any questions about what comes after. Speaking of the Stipe fight, I hope everyone crying about Aspinall realizes that all you've done is give Jon an excuse if he looks bad tomorrow and/or loses. "I got distracted by all the Aspinall talk and lost focus on Stipe.".
 
Just focus on that a dude that is undefeated in combat since 2008 is fighting tomorrow :) That'll get you HARD again *>*
 
the point is not that Jones had to fight Aspinall, is about the belt, that's what matters

if Jones vacated the belt after got the serious injury like everyone, no one would be "bitching" about a must fight against Aspinall
 
Underdog Stipe beats Jones

Underdog Stipe beats Aspinal

Underdog Stipe beats Poatan

Underdog Stipe retires ultimate goat



200w.gif
 
