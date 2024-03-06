Don't listen to the haters! Max Holloway + Justin Gaethje = Banger (true UFC 300 main event).Unfortunately, it has come to my attention that there are 'doggers on here who think Max vs. Justin is a dumb, pointless fight. Khabib even recently came out and talked smack about the matchup. Personally, what Khabib said doesn't bother me because I know he has Mach's best interests at heart. But regarding MMA fans who think this matchup is stupid, you are wrong. Justin Gaethje + Max Holloway = Banger. And this the true UFC 300 main event.I'm a big fan of Max. I'm not ashamed to admit it. Justin is OK but he has a very violent fighting style that appeals to the masses. Max 'n' Justin aren't afraid to take a punch in order to give a punch. Both fighters are violent and guaranteed to put on a clinic, especially against each other. This is in stark contrast to Ngannou vs Lewis.The prevailing view on the 'dog is that Justin has much more to gain from this matchup than Max. I disagree wholeheartedly. Here's why.If Justin wins, he has another win on his record and he is still the no. 1 contender, not the 0th contender. He'll make a bit more money and add to his legacy, but he'll be in the exact same spot as before.If Max wins, it's a whole new ball game. First of all, Max has a had a legendary career. There are talks of him moving up to LW because he's a huge FW, and it may be time for that soon. Max is one of my favorite fighters and it it still hurts me to this day that he never beat Volk. (It is what it is.)Now, if Max beats Justin, it's a whole different story. If Max wins, he would have achieved something that Volk never could: beat an elite LW. And not just any elite LW, but the no. 1 guy. This will enhance Max's legacy. Furthermore, if Max wins, he'll have an opporunity to fight for either belt: FW and LW. He'll get a chance to face Mach and possibly even win. This would propel him to champ-champ status + further enhance his legacy + get the toy belt + set up an interesting rematch.I'm excited for this fight. There's a reason why I call it the true UFC 300 main event. This fight will define UFC 300.