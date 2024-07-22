Does Jones believe Alex is really good or easier?

What'd be Jon's opinion on Alex? I want to speculate on what he sees on Alex... JJ was the youngest UFC champion, whom could outstrike guys like Machida doing striking for a few years while Machida was doing ever since he was 2 years old... But JJ had a talent that many thought he was chosen by God, in a non literal way (tho it's spoken as if it is) but in a "I've been given a tremendous gift in fight". Some also say he might have used some PED that could transform a totally sedentary dude in a fearsome fighter, like those drugs that increase thinking 100x over in fictional science movies...



... but the point is, JJ had that thing in which he was just seem as a natural talent. He started young and dominated. Against ppl who have been done it all their lifes. Whether it was a natural God given talent for martial arts skills or a PED that'd make him twice as fast and strong as people seem to think... he was a genius on his own way.



Is that what are we seeing with Pereira? He was an elite kickboxer... not just a very good kickboxer, but an elite one. Still, people thought UFC would be just a different animal due to grappling.



He defeated Izzy, then all belt contenders to the point ppl who were underselling Poatan as the worst middle weight ever like Chael started to wonder if Poatan proved they know nothing about MMA



And it's crazy because Poatan, if he ends up capturing the HW belt, he'd be the absolute GOAT for many, many people. What's it? Someone that started with low take down defense, got better at takedowns and then with his confidence in his takedown defense, he could just fight without the threat of it, which is what I believe made him a special in his last two fights, his confidence in his grappling and defense even if taken down, that makes him light on his feet. And even more, he has developed his striking even more in the UFC since joining, distance management, not rushing, using combos to prevent level changes, and a bigger and more intense focus... for someone who many ppl from the UFC organization said he wouldn't do much in UFC due to no grappling. But he got better in it and has extreme confidence he can use his even more advanced striking skills than when he was on glory, since he got better in striking, qnd not be threatened by take down...



How is this possible for someone in 3 years in the UFC now to potentially reach GOAT status? Someone who had a huge grappling disadvantage but seemingly learns so quick and effectively that's almost genius like?



Is that a JJ level talent when he came to the UFC, but peaking at 36 years old...? What's it? What does JJ see in Alex? A massive threat that resemble his genius in learning and that would solidify his GOAT status? Someone still overhyped as potential GOAT who he wants to fight nit because he acknowledges him as a real challenge that could be a GOAT, but... someone overhyped that he could take out easily?





What's it? What's happening? Will this fight materialise so we can see one of the potential most intriguing fights ever since back in 2013 before Silva lost, with a potential Silva vs JJ?