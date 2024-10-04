Dana may be protecting Aspinall and Poatan from Jon Jones

Think about it... Poatan was open to face JJ before, as was JJ to face Poatan... that'd be in terms of ppv the biggest one, maybe only behind Connor vs Khabib. That'd be a huge money.



And he hasn't been so vocal about JJ needing to face Aspinall. He's "I'd like to", but he's very "whatever" to it... unlike when Jon Jones was still not a HW but planning a move up and Dana, upon money demands from JJ (and JJ, as Nagnnou later on, were totally right) said JJ was scared to fight Ngannou... until the situation inverted and he flipped the narrative when Ngannou developed the same knowledge. Both there were up to fight but both wanted more money. JJ got satisfied with the increase Dana provided and accepted to fight Ngannou. Meanwhile, Ngannou got more of an understanding of what toll from the fighters that fighting demands and wasn't (and rightfully so) satisfied with his payment as HW, and had the means to make more money in other sports. JJ not so much as he can't box with boxers as he doesn't have very big ko power, he doesn't have a profitable fighting sport aside from mma...



But now, Dana knows Jones is gonna retire without a doubt if he defeats Aspinall. It's not the JJ that he envisioned going to the UFC and doing many HW fights.



So Poatan and Pereira are the most active fighters rn, two very big natural talents... that are likely too much for their own division, so he likely wants to see their activity and make them win as many fights as they can to sell PPV and possibly set up in, like, 2 years from now, the big Poatan vs Aspinall match...



Though JJ is a problem, because he isn't gonna stick to UFC more, so if he beats Poatan or Aspinall, their invincible aura rn gets tarnished. He doesn't want Jon Jones to defeat the upcoming big stars (Aspinall is still rising)... in order to not take their auras. He may be "uh, JJ is gonna fight either of these two, not both, he's going to either beat Poatan or beat Aspinall as he's just ahead in every sense when it comes to mma, so I don't want a fighter that's gonna retire to take away from the upcoming stars".



It all makes a lot of sense!! Dana is actually protecting the new heavy challenges from Jon Jones!



At least that makes sense logically lol you can't deny that