Which fight would make more $ $ $

Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall



or



Alex Poatan vs Ankalaev





For me whoever doesn't think it's the first one, would be crazy lulz. I mean, ppl say that Asinall and Poatan is the ones that the fans want to see... but it's not. Fans do this many times to cope with the fact they either won't see JJ fighting them or to goad JJ inti fighting them.



Poatan would sell more than JJ? Sure, because JJ got to a point it seems like there was no competition... that there wasn't that match anymore.



But if you take JJ factoring in guys that have that huge invencibility aura like Poatan and Aspinall... either JJ vs Aspinall or JJ vs Poatan would make way more $$$ than Aspinall vs Poatan.



Ath the end of the day, ppl want to see if JJ is really beatable officially... or if he is just "not designed to lose". Or, many as well, to see him losing.