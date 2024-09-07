Which fight would make more $ $ $

L

Luffy

White Belt
@White
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
146
Reaction score
75
Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall

or

Alex Poatan vs Ankalaev


For me whoever doesn't think it's the first one, would be crazy lulz. I mean, ppl say that Asinall and Poatan is the ones that the fans want to see... but it's not. Fans do this many times to cope with the fact they either won't see JJ fighting them or to goad JJ inti fighting them.

Poatan would sell more than JJ? Sure, because JJ got to a point it seems like there was no competition... that there wasn't that match anymore.

But if you take JJ factoring in guys that have that huge invencibility aura like Poatan and Aspinall... either JJ vs Aspinall or JJ vs Poatan would make way more $$$ than Aspinall vs Poatan.

Ath the end of the day, ppl want to see if JJ is really beatable officially... or if he is just "not designed to lose". Or, many as well, to see him losing.
 
Jones vs Aspinall
 
the second because the first is never happening
 
Changing the question....

Who'd hardcore fans want to see more: Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall vs Poatan ???
 
Main and Co-main right there, throw some womens SW title fight before that, then you have a card.

PS: Its Jones, haters and fans combined would buy more PPV´s than Pereira´s

Luffy said:
Changing the question....

Who'd hardcore fans want to see more: Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall vs Poatan ???
Click to expand...
Jones vs Aspinall/Pereira, Aspinall vs Pereira isnt a thing imo.
 
Jones is more of a household name. Pereira banged onto the scene but only current fans know about him.
 
The Aspinall fight, since he's in the best HW in the world. The UFC is fumbling the bag for not promoting this guy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Iroh
  • Poll
Who would you favor in a Aspinall vs Poatan fight?
4 5 6
Replies
115
Views
4K
Tweak896
Tweak896
Shay Brennan
Who should Jiri fight next?
2
Replies
22
Views
763
mjfan23
mjfan23
L
Jones and Poatan --- they look like, but at the same time not at all
2
Replies
30
Views
1K
lepsahekim
L
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Jon Jones fighting Tom Aspinall or Poatan fighting Ankalaev - Which fight is more likely to happen?
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA
my honest thoughts on Poatan, LHW and HW
Replies
5
Views
342
Nobru
Nobru

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,768
Messages
56,147,733
Members
175,088
Latest member
fendertach

Share this page

Back
Top