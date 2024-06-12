  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Does Ankalaev beat Poatan if he decides to wrestle early?

Shay Brennan

Shay Brennan

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 4, 2020
Messages
2,499
Reaction score
4,165
I mean, the guy was taken down by Adesanya, Jiri and Blachowicz.
Ankalaev is much better at wrestling than all of them.

The problem is that he usually doesn't wrestle in the early rounds.

If he does decide to strike with Pereira, he will just get leg kicked a dozen times before it effects his movement, ruins his defense and that's where landing that left hook becomes easier for Poatan.


Considering that he took down and controlled Blachowicz, who is a much better grappler than Poatan, and did that with compromised legs, then I wouldn't be surprised if Ankalaev choked him.

Also, how does Potan's age factor into all of this?

How does this fight play out?
Who will you be rooting for?
 
I Hope Alex flatlines him. I don’t want to see a boring, crutch sniffing draw machine get that belt over one of the most exciting fighters in UFC history. Not a chance.

We have a highly active, exciting and likeable champ and I’d like if it stayed that way
 
It isnt certain, though obviously a good idea. It isnt his only weapon though. The guy is an excellent counterstriker. He could catch Poatan like Izzy caught him. He 100% has that kind of quickness/reflexes.
 
Depends on what he can do with it, if he can keep him down, etc.
 
HHJ said:
It isnt certain, though obviously a good idea. It isnt his only weapon though. The guy is an excellent counterstriker. He could catch Poatan like Izzy caught him. He 100% has that kind of quickness/reflexes.
Click to expand...
Yeah but the differance is that this fight would be at LHW.
Alex's chin looked much better against Jiri, now that he doesn't have to cut so much weight.
 
