Does Ankalaev beat Poatan if he decides to wrestle early?

I mean, the guy was taken down by Adesanya, Jiri and Blachowicz.

Ankalaev is much better at wrestling than all of them.



The problem is that he usually doesn't wrestle in the early rounds.



If he does decide to strike with Pereira, he will just get leg kicked a dozen times before it effects his movement, ruins his defense and that's where landing that left hook becomes easier for Poatan.





Considering that he took down and controlled Blachowicz, who is a much better grappler than Poatan, and did that with compromised legs, then I wouldn't be surprised if Ankalaev choked him.



Also, how does Potan's age factor into all of this?



How does this fight play out?

Who will you be rooting for?