Alex Pereira can beat Ankalaev stylistically and not a bad match for Poatan hence ducking him is unnecessary

octagonation
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2023
- Messages
- 1,364
- Reaction score
- 2,055
Ankalaev doesn´t wrestle and he told Poatan I won´t wrestle you hence Poatan avoiding him is just basically unnecessary ducking really?
Alex Pereira can absolutely finish Ankalaev standing as the fight will be only stand-up. If Pereira was ducking Chimaev I would have understood but he is running away from a Striker in Ankalaev this is even worse and baffling.
If both Mareb and Jon Jones man´ed and Pereira can too
