Alex Pereira can beat Ankalaev stylistically and not a bad match for Poatan hence ducking him is unnecessary

Ankalaev doesn´t wrestle and he told Poatan I won´t wrestle you hence Poatan avoiding him is just basically unnecessary ducking really?

Alex Pereira can absolutely finish Ankalaev standing as the fight will be only stand-up. If Pereira was ducking Chimaev I would have understood but he is running away from a Striker in Ankalaev this is even worse and baffling.

If both Mareb and Jon Jones man´ed and Pereira can too
 
This is one of the very few good things of the promotion based model MMA has, fight has to happen at this point, who else is he going to fight?

PS: Im not saying Pereira is ducking, just that it seems Anklaev wants the fight when he wants the fight, and it things dont work that way.
 
