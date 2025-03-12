Poatan vs Ankalaev : whats the Path for the rematch ?

My Thoughts on Poatan vs. Ankalaev



First off, I was really rooting for Poatan—he’s my favorite fighter, and I really wanted him to win.

That said, I scored it 3-2 for Ankalaev.



It was a super close fight, and honestly, I was surprised by Poatan’s takedown defense. Ankalaev went for more than 10 takedowns, and Poatan stuffed all of them—even got one of his own.

But at the same time, I felt like his striking volume was way too low. He just didn’t pull the trigger, and more than anything, I felt like he lacked urgency.



To me, it seems pretty clear that striking volume and takedown defense are linked—if you focus too much on one, the other suffers.

So, how do you think he could increase his output while still keeping his takedown defense solid?



Poatan’s defense seems to rely a lot on having his back against the cage, which worked, but also let Ankalaev control him and It forces him to move backwards too much

Do you think its possible to him defends takedowns while moving foward? Can he do It in the Center of the octagon?



What do you see the best Path for Poatan in the rematch?