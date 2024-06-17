Do you believe Bo Nickal?

Bo Nickal claims he got offered the short-notice fight against Whittaker, but he "couldn't accept it because he was deep in the mountains of Montana with no cell reception." Then he proceeded to backpeddle and claim he didn't want to go to Saudi Arabia because it's "far as crap".



Sorry but Bo Nickal is a coward for refusing this fight and making lame excuses. I actually believe this says a lot about a person's prospects as a champion. I don't think Bo has what it takes to become a UFC champion now. I could be wrong but that's my opinion.