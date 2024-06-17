  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Do you believe Bo Nickal?

Bo Nickal claims he got offered the short-notice fight against Whittaker, but he "couldn't accept it because he was deep in the mountains of Montana with no cell reception." Then he proceeded to backpeddle and claim he didn't want to go to Saudi Arabia because it's "far as crap".

Sorry but Bo Nickal is a coward for refusing this fight and making lame excuses. I actually believe this says a lot about a person's prospects as a champion. I don't think Bo has what it takes to become a UFC champion now. I could be wrong but that's my opinion.
 
