The end of Bo Nickal ? Reinier de Ridder is a tough challenge to overcome...

Ara tech
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Aug 19, 2024
- Messages
- 317
- Reaction score
- 350
Bo Nickal is a great fighter for sure, and has a strong base in folkstyle wrestling which is unique and rare, and has build a good striking game as a right handed southpaw even though he appears to lack a bit of power with the rear hand.
Somehow Bo Nickal looked average and not spectacular against his former opponent Paul Craig. A win is a win indeed, but you are only as good as your last fight.
It is know that Bo Nickal is training with Jason Wolf and others wrestlers who made a transition to BJJ, and is grinding the gym with them so we expect him to be well prepared.
But RDR is a different opponent with a far more dangerous BJJ game than Paul Craig. In his last three fights, he finished with G&P a russian guy, finished Gerald Meerschaert and finished Kevin Holland in one round. RDR used to train and compete for ADCC trials, he has some depth in BJJ and that was felt.
RDR only two losses are against Anatoly Malykhin, who had a strong freestyle wrestling background. (Bronze in russian national, a similar decoration than Chimaev) that he failed to takedown.
Bo Nickal path to victory appears to avoid being on the bottom by putting a takedown masterclass, and outstrikes RDR from the southpaw stance, if RDR will fight from orthodox or southpaw or both.
It would be interesting to see Bo takedown defense, against an opponent who loves to run the pipe from single, and uses the bodylock. But what we are worried about is Bo Nickal back defense, and darces and triangle defenses if he ever gets takedown.
Like I said before there is a huge difference in skills between a 17-8 Paul Craig and a 19-2 RDR with 89% finish rate. Besides RDR is far more accomplished as a former two times One.
If Bo is the great fighter that he claims to be, he should thrive against such adversity. And you guys what do you think about this bout ? Who would win ?
Elite Folkstyle wrestler VS Elite BJJ Guy, an interesting bout for sure. We wished Bo took more risks by going to the ground on top and used more his folkstyle wrestling, by going for rides and wrist/cross wrist controls from the turtles, like a Ben Askren did.
Here is a glimpse of his highlights that I found, elite BJJ is in MMA:
Somehow Bo Nickal looked average and not spectacular against his former opponent Paul Craig. A win is a win indeed, but you are only as good as your last fight.
It is know that Bo Nickal is training with Jason Wolf and others wrestlers who made a transition to BJJ, and is grinding the gym with them so we expect him to be well prepared.
But RDR is a different opponent with a far more dangerous BJJ game than Paul Craig. In his last three fights, he finished with G&P a russian guy, finished Gerald Meerschaert and finished Kevin Holland in one round. RDR used to train and compete for ADCC trials, he has some depth in BJJ and that was felt.
RDR only two losses are against Anatoly Malykhin, who had a strong freestyle wrestling background. (Bronze in russian national, a similar decoration than Chimaev) that he failed to takedown.
Bo Nickal path to victory appears to avoid being on the bottom by putting a takedown masterclass, and outstrikes RDR from the southpaw stance, if RDR will fight from orthodox or southpaw or both.
It would be interesting to see Bo takedown defense, against an opponent who loves to run the pipe from single, and uses the bodylock. But what we are worried about is Bo Nickal back defense, and darces and triangle defenses if he ever gets takedown.
Like I said before there is a huge difference in skills between a 17-8 Paul Craig and a 19-2 RDR with 89% finish rate. Besides RDR is far more accomplished as a former two times One.
If Bo is the great fighter that he claims to be, he should thrive against such adversity. And you guys what do you think about this bout ? Who would win ?
Elite Folkstyle wrestler VS Elite BJJ Guy, an interesting bout for sure. We wished Bo took more risks by going to the ground on top and used more his folkstyle wrestling, by going for rides and wrist/cross wrist controls from the turtles, like a Ben Askren did.
Here is a glimpse of his highlights that I found, elite BJJ is in MMA: