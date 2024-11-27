The UFC is pushing Bo Nickal, but I'm not buying. Here's why.

This thread is straight to the point.

I'm not a Bo Nickal fan.

I hate to say it, but at one point in time I was actually riding the Bo Nickal hype train.

I bought into his wrestling accolades (which I now realize doesn't translate to good MMA grappling).

But can you really blame me? I remember my fellow sherbros hyping him up to be 'The Dagestani Slayer'.

He was supposed to put the saviour of MMA and put an end to the Dagestani dominance of MMA. But since joining the UFC he's fought nothing but cans who have no business being in the premier league.

I would call him Bum Nickal, but he has no ass (I checked).

As long as Khamzat exists, there's no reason to put any stock into Bo. Khamzat is better everywhere and actually has a personality.

Bo's grappling is awful. Khamzat ruthlessly takes down all of his opponents, even Kamaru Usman. Meanwhile, Bo had to nutshot Tyrese to secure a takedown.

The Braveheart fight sealed the deal for me. Nothing from Bo stood out to me.

Bo is almost 29 and he's already very inactive. I don't see him breaking into the top 10.

Remember when Michael Bisping dubbed him 'The new Brock Lesnar?' What a joke!

Ignore Dana and Co. The UFC wants you to be a Bo Nickal fan, despite him underdelivering.

I knew I shouldn't have trusted Bo...... he's ginger after all.
 
The man has been training MMA for 2 years and he is in the TOP 15.

He literally started training in 2022.

He only has 7 fights and just beat a man with 37 fights. who has been training MMA for 12 years

You mad he’s only fought cans? Most people at 7 fights are on the regionals?

Frankly I think they are moving along way to fast but you want him to be moved along faster??

What he has accomplished thus far is extraordinary.

I think you have utterly UNREALISTIC expectations.
 
I think he fights three times over the next 12 months which is the norm. Any and all questions will be answered within that time. He is going to get a bump in opposition ability level with each fight. He won his previous fights and in the end that is what matters, but I agree there is something missing where the eye test is concerned. He needs to mix in more wrestling from here out so as to set up his striking. I won't say he can't be great, maybe, but I'm not super optimistic at this time.
 
He might as well have been on the regionals because they gave him regional level talent to fight besides Graig. That's what makes it a sham, he's fighting in the UFC without fighting UFC caliber fighters. But still the UFC and he himself want you to believe he is already the next best thing. It's very poor marketing.

And the only UFC level fighter he now has fought, he had a stinker against. It's not what people expect if the fighter has the UFC hype machine behind him, especially if he keeps getting associated with Khamzat.

Also, he doesn't fight often enough for a rookie fighter. You need experience to progress.
 
I don’t like him. He’s always feeling like he has to remind us that he’s just a beginner and will get better. That’s not a good look for a UFC pro fighter. Nothing I have seen from him tells me he will be a dominant champ.
 
That's probably abnormal in pro-MMA. A lot of fighters seem to come from broken homes.

The problem is he has probably reached close to his ceiling, at least in terms of striking. He has been grappling his whole life and SHOULD already be at an elite level in mma. Coupled with he is about to turn 30 and in a competitive division. I know that sounds young but realistically he has maybe 3 or 4 years of prime fight time left, and it's doubtful he is going to improve significantly in that time. I see him floating around the top 10 or 5 for several years before falling off unless he can drastically change his style.
 
The issue I have with him is he expects us to give him a break because he’s just a beginner while simultaneously boasting about being an unstoppable force that would make Khamzat his bitch even now…
 
Dagestani "killer"

Worst fucking name ever. Especially for someone with so much to prove. Nickal is a few steps below Gillespie in MMA which was at a point and according to Sherbros the guy to beat Khabib.
 
