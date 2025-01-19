  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

What just happened to Nakamura is guaranteed to happen to Bo Nickal at some point

Sean Chowdhury

Sean Chowdhury

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Oct 30, 2022
Messages
457
Reaction score
1,571
Rinya Nakamura is a wrestler on a similar caliber to Nickal, he had a few kos on the feet against cans just like Bo and also had a few submissions against cans. But he just lost by decision to Gafurov who is someone with great takedown defense, pressure, and great striking. If you look at Bo's fights against craig or Brundage his takedowns aren't unstoppable and his striking is very stiff and robotic like Nakamura. I think Imavov, Allen, Hermansson or any top 10 middleweight would school nickal like gafurov schooled nakamura. I think Nickal and Nakamura are very similar fighters, stiff strikers with power but not developed enough on the feet to make use of it. And their grappling for MMA is not as dominant as people think. The UFC is doing the right thing by giving Nickal cans
 
not if bo learns from nakamura's mistake, and start working hard on his striking and mma grappling
 
Guaranteed! Overused exaggeration word of the month. Of course it's not guaranteed. "Guaranteed" means that something is certain to happen. A good chance of that happening....I won't dispute that.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Rinya Nakamura is a wrestler on a similar caliber to Nickal, he had a few kos on the feet against cans just like Bo and also had a few submissions against cans. But he just lost by decision to Gafurov who is someone with great takedown defense, pressure, and great striking. If you look at Bo's fights against craig or Brundage his takedowns aren't unstoppable and his striking is very stiff and robotic like Nakamura. I think Imavov, Allen, Hermansson or any top 10 middleweight would school nickal like gafurov schooled nakamura. I think Nickal and Nakamura are very similar fighters, stiff strikers with power but not developed enough on the feet to make use of it. And their grappling for MMA is not as dominant as people think. The UFC is doing the right thing by giving Nickal cans
Bo has a long way to go. He's getting the extreme version of Dana White Privilege. I'm interested to see if he can ever develop into anything.
 
"His takedowns against Craig weren't unstoppable"

Well I mean didn't even attempt 1, so yeah 😂
 
JoeRowe said:
"His takedowns against Craig weren't unstoppable"

Well I mean didn't even attempt 1, so yeah 😂
He wasn't confident enough to shoot on craig whereas Allen shot and subbed craig pretty easily so I think that craig fight indicates he isn't as confident in his wrestling as some fans think
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
He wasn't confident enough to shoot on craig whereas Allen shot and subbed craig pretty easily so I think that craig fight indicates he isn't as confident in his wrestling as some fans think
He is a complete fighter with no weakness so he chose to strike this fight
If he begged for mercy like Ankalaev, you would've love him
 
Brigfa2 said:
He is a complete fighter with no weakness so he chose to strike this fight
If he begged for mercy like Ankalaev, you would've love him
His striking consisted of a a single left hand every 2 minutes so idk if that can be considered a complete fighter😂
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
He wasn't confident enough to shoot on craig whereas Allen shot and subbed craig pretty easily so I think that craig fight indicates he isn't as confident in his wrestling as some fans think
To be fair... Craig has subbed Krylov, Ankalaev, Hill and a few more from his back. Dude literally has 1 path to victory.

What is criminal is not to knock Craig the fuck out on his feet. Dude has the worst striking on male MMA since Ben Askren. Anyone with half decent hands put him to sleep. That showed Nickal has no striking to fall off if his TDs don't work.
 
It's easy to make a comparison. This has been happening to a class wrestlers since the beginning of the ufc
 
Nickel does somewhat adapt. And never gives up on his wrestling. 2 different fighters. And Naka mural can't knock out a chimp. So there's that.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
To be fair... Craig has subbed Krylov, Ankalaev, Hill and a few more from his back. Dude literally has 1 path to victory.

What is criminal is not to knock Craig the fuck out on his feet. Dude has the worst striking on male MMA since Ben Askren. Anyone with half decent hands put him to sleep. That showed Nickal has no striking to fall off if his TDs don't work.
But we also saw brendan allen take down craig and smash him and then submit him. Maybe I was expecting too much but I think Bo should have done what allen did to craig and just beat his ass on the ground
 
TDs are a huge. If that's your weakest area as a wrestler, MMA is going to be tough. You either need a really explosive power-double, strong TDs from the clinch or ability to relentlessly chain attempts. All the most successful wrestlers (Coleman, Couture, Tito, Sonnen, Jones, etc.) had good TDs. With that said, other fighters have developed better TDD as well. It's not 1997 any more.
 
Different fighters and weight classes, hard to judge.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
But we also saw brendan allen take down craig and smash him and then submit him. Maybe I was expecting too much but I think Bo should have done what allen did to craig and just beat his ass on the ground
Allen is far from being the best MW on the roster but he is miles ahead of Bo Nickal.
 
