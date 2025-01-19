What just happened to Nakamura is guaranteed to happen to Bo Nickal at some point

Rinya Nakamura is a wrestler on a similar caliber to Nickal, he had a few kos on the feet against cans just like Bo and also had a few submissions against cans. But he just lost by decision to Gafurov who is someone with great takedown defense, pressure, and great striking. If you look at Bo's fights against craig or Brundage his takedowns aren't unstoppable and his striking is very stiff and robotic like Nakamura. I think Imavov, Allen, Hermansson or any top 10 middleweight would school nickal like gafurov schooled nakamura. I think Nickal and Nakamura are very similar fighters, stiff strikers with power but not developed enough on the feet to make use of it. And their grappling for MMA is not as dominant as people think. The UFC is doing the right thing by giving Nickal cans