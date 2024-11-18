Flashback to when Bo Nickal says he could submit Israel Adesanya

Davidjacksonjones
Bo Nickal: 'There's not really a chance in the world' Israel Adesanya can stop me from submitting him
Bo Nickal’s big talk before even making his official UFC debut continues with his thoughts on fighting Israel Adesanya.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com
“Of course, if I’m going in there with a guy like Israel Adesanya, yeah, he’s a killer on the feet,” Nickal said in an interview with Michael Bisping. “He can knock anybody out, he has amazing striking, and that goes without saying. Anytime you go into a fight there’s a risk of being knocked out. For me, when I look at that, that’s really my only chance of losing that fight.
“There’s not really a chance in the world he’s keeping me away and picking me apart for five or four rounds. I’m gonna get a hold of him at some point, I’m gonna bring him to the ground. He’s never fought anybody with one-tenth of the wrestling that I have, with one-tenth of the jiu-jitsu that I have.”
In retrospect, after watching Bo Nickal's complete destruction of hall of famer Paul Craig, how do you see this fight playing out?