Flashback to when Bo Nickal says he could submit Israel Adesanya

Davidjacksonjones

Davidjacksonjones

Archbishop of Church of Saint Jones
@Black
Joined
Jan 23, 2023
Messages
6,940
Reaction score
42,480
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Bo Nickal: 'There's not really a chance in the world' Israel Adesanya can stop me from submitting him

Bo Nickal’s big talk before even making his official UFC debut continues with his thoughts on fighting Israel Adesanya.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Bo Nickal: 'There's not really a chance in the world' Israel Adesanya can stop me from submitting him
“Of course, if I’m going in there with a guy like Israel Adesanya, yeah, he’s a killer on the feet,” Nickal said in an interview with Michael Bisping. “He can knock anybody out, he has amazing striking, and that goes without saying. Anytime you go into a fight there’s a risk of being knocked out. For me, when I look at that, that’s really my only chance of losing that fight.

“There’s not really a chance in the world he’s keeping me away and picking me apart for five or four rounds. I’m gonna get a hold of him at some point, I’m gonna bring him to the ground. He’s never fought anybody with one-tenth of the wrestling that I have, with one-tenth of the jiu-jitsu that I have.”

In retrospect, after watching Bo Nickal's complete destruction of hall of famer Paul Craig, how do you see this fight playing out?

7 others said:
I mean he absolutely could
Click to expand...
Yeah anything can happen, but I would give it a very very tiny chance. Izzy was able to survive with monsters like Jan and Romero (although Romero barely wrestled), I am sure he can pick Nickal apart
 
He's talking about 4 or 5 rounds, but if he behaves like yesterday (although he supposedly wouldn't, at least I hope so), he's sleeping before the 2nd. Izzy also isn't the easiest guy to geld a hold of.
That ITW was probably a bit delusional 2 years ago, but yeah, obviously the more time passes, the more likely Bo would be to win easily.
It's still a bit weird to hear him being so confident about his wrestling/grappling skills, only to be so tentative versus Craig (with all due respect to him).
 
