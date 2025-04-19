I ran this hypothetical fight through two AI programs, Pi and Grok. Pi argued with me relentlessly that Rousey would win due to her submission skills.I don't know what it is, but it thinks Rousey is near invincibility status, it picked her as the clear winner for Hafthor, and said that her vs Tom Aspinall was a toss up. It's funny because for other female fighters like Rose it will say that the size and strength difference is just too massive to overcome.Grok at least picked Nickal to win, but said there's a good chance it would be by decision. I know Bo laid an egg against Paul Craig, but I think he could get the stoppage on Rousey.I did eventually present my argument so thoroughly to Pi, with Nickal 1) being a man 2) fighting at a weight class 50 lbs higher 3) being a world class wrestler 4) being a professional MMA fighter in the UFC with a winning record, that it did finally change its mind and give Bo the edge.