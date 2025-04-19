Bo Nickal vs Ronda Rousey (Ai)

AndrewGolota48

AndrewGolota48

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jun 12, 2007
Messages
15,706
Reaction score
4,181
1000030911.jpg

I ran this hypothetical fight through two AI programs, Pi and Grok. Pi argued with me relentlessly that Rousey would win due to her submission skills.

I don't know what it is, but it thinks Rousey is near invincibility status, it picked her as the clear winner for Hafthor, and said that her vs Tom Aspinall was a toss up. It's funny because for other female fighters like Rose it will say that the size and strength difference is just too massive to overcome.

Grok at least picked Nickal to win, but said there's a good chance it would be by decision. I know Bo laid an egg against Paul Craig, but I think he could get the stoppage on Rousey.

I did eventually present my argument so thoroughly to Pi, with Nickal 1) being a man 2) fighting at a weight class 50 lbs higher 3) being a world class wrestler 4) being a professional MMA fighter in the UFC with a winning record, that it did finally change its mind and give Bo the edge.
 
As a society I can’t believe we’ve got to this point.
 
I think rousey would be a difficult matchup as bo isn't a better striker than her and if he tries to take it to the ground he would get tapped out. Definitely a discussion to be had here
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
I think rousey would be a difficult matchup as bo isn't a better striker than her and if he tries to take it to the ground he would get tapped out. Definitely a discussion to be had here
Click to expand...

Ronda also clearly caught him with something big on the feet because you can see in the pic he looks fucking rocked.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
The UFC is pushing Bo Nickal, but I'm not buying. Here's why.
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
4K
LostMyBlackBelt
LostMyBlackBelt
Ara tech
The end of Bo Nickal ? Reinier de Ridder is a tough challenge to overcome...
2
Replies
31
Views
994
chinarice
chinarice
Davidjacksonjones
Flashback to when Bo Nickal says he could submit Israel Adesanya
Replies
11
Views
471
Bobby Boulders
Bobby Boulders
Sean Chowdhury
What just happened to Nakamura is guaranteed to happen to Bo Nickal at some point
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
The_Renaissance
The_Renaissance

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,828
Messages
57,188,192
Members
175,574
Latest member
BroScienceTalkatWork

Share this page

Back
Top