Rumored Dana Insinuating the Process of Putting Together UFC 300 is Being Filmed for a Behind the Scenes Documentary

In Your Gut Do You Feel the Main Event for UFC 300 Will be Underwelmimg or Exceed Your Expectations?

  • Dana has delivered in the past. I trust he will put on a great main event.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • All smoke and mirrors at this point by Dana. Main event will underwhelm.

    Votes: 3 50.0%

  • Don’t care about the main event. There are enough interesting fights on 300 already.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Don’t care period. I’m sick of hearing about UFC 300 rumors.

    Votes: 3 50.0%
  • Total voters
    6
Wormwood

Wormwood

Rest in Peace BWR
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2008
Messages
5,107
Reaction score
9,307
Dana recently said on the full send podcast the process of putting together UFC 300 might be being filmed. To me, it sounds like he is trying to convey the main event will be so good and unexpected, it warrants a mini documentary to show how hard it was to make it happen. Whether it really does warrant a mini-doc, or Dana is trying to hype the event because he doesn’t have a true “mind blowing” main event remains to be seen.

In the past, Dana has delivered on some great fights we all wanted to see, as well as try to sell us fights as much bigger than they really are. What do you think will be the case for the main event for 300? Does Dana have a trick up his sleeve or it’s all fluff at this point?
IMG_7396.jpeg
 
Inbeforedontbelievehislies

But for real it sounds like another one of his bullshit promotional spins where he makes something sound more interesting than it actually is. When in reality it’s probably just a bunch of assholes who can’t agree texting each other.
 
Don't believe his lies
This is the same man who urinated on his grandmother after promising he will give her money
He is an evil lying monster
 
I agree with the above.. though hope for a fun main event. Either way, I’m just happy to watch Charles and Arman fight.
 
Remember when he hyped up a PPV because he was going to announce Khabib's comeback. They even had footage of him and Khabib going behind closed doors in the fucking promo for the PPV. And you had to watch the PPV to get the announcement.

Afterwards Khabib was like what? no I never had any intentions of coming back what so ever
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

