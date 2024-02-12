Dana recently said on the full send podcast the process of putting together UFC 300 might be being filmed. To me, it sounds like he is trying to convey the main event will be so good and unexpected, it warrants a mini documentary to show how hard it was to make it happen. Whether it really does warrant a mini-doc, or Dana is trying to hype the event because he doesn’t have a true “mind blowing” main event remains to be seen.In the past, Dana has delivered on some great fights we all wanted to see, as well as try to sell us fights as much bigger than they really are. What do you think will be the case for the main event for 300? Does Dana have a trick up his sleeve or it’s all fluff at this point?