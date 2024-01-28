Media UFC 300 is ALREADY better than UFC 200

Black9

Black9

White Belt
@White
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
118
Reaction score
639
There's been alot of hate cause of Dana White promising something extraordinary
However looking at the end product of UFC 200 vs UFC 300 alot of the fights got cancelled on UFC 200, but in the end the UFC 300 card is shaping up to ALREADY be better even if there is a shitty main event.

Just look at the cards we have so far compared to the other

UFC 300:


UFC 200:
ufc200.jpeg
 
The thing is, UFC 200 was gonna be an even better card but it had a few big fights cancelled for it which led to them getting Lesnar on short notice to save it.
If that card kept Jones/Cormier 2 or Conor/Nate 2 then it would've been around the same level of hype or higher then UFC 300 currently is.
 
Question said:
The thing is, UFC 200 was gonna be an even better card but it had a few big fights cancelled for it which led to them getting Lesnar on short notice to save it.
If that card kept Jones/Cormier 2 or Conor/Nate 2 then it would've been around the same level of hype or higher then UFC 300 currently is.
Click to expand...
True, however if the rumors are correct that Mcgregor is coming back vs Chandler i think the hype+ other fights for UFC 300 would by far exceed 200.
Arman vs Charles and Gaethje vs Max alone are barnburner must see fights.
 
My guess is that the fighters know the UFC need a big main event so everyone they are contacting is asking for big $$$$
 
Fully agree

I honestly can’t wrap my head around how ppl are complaining

10 current/former ufc champions

16 out of the 22 are ranked

19 out of 22 have main evented a ufc card

Incredibly hot prospects in bo & diego

6 are in their respective p4p top 15s

Debut of a 2x PFL champ & 2 time Olympic gold medalist

The main event and 2 more fights are left to be announced
 
Question said:
The thing is, UFC 200 was gonna be an even better card but it had a few big fights cancelled for it which led to them getting Lesnar on short notice to save it.
If that card kept Jones/Cormier 2 or Conor/Nate 2 then it would've been around the same level of hype or higher then UFC 300 currently is.
Click to expand...
This exactly. Bringing back Brock (putting him against slumping Hunt), using Spider (who was well past his prime) as replacement, moving Tate and Nunes to the main……. These weren’t great things tbh.
 
Black9 said:
True, however if the rumors are correct that Mcgregor is coming back vs Chandler i think the hype+ other fights for UFC 300 would by far exceed 200.
Arman vs Charles and Gaethje vs Max alone are barnburner must see fights.
Click to expand...
I kinda wished they got DP/BSD on here too, UFC 299 already had more then enough on it and it would be a card filled with top tier lightweights going at it.
It probably was originally gonna be on 300(Dustin was pushing for that card), but I believe them wanting it to be a five rounder made it where it's only fitting for a card with one title fight(O'Malley/Vera).

At first I was unsure if Conor/Chandler should headline 300, mainly cuz that fight doesn't mean a ton of sense for rankings and all.
That being said, there's not many alternatives that bring as much hype. The closest I could think of is Izzy/Pereira, DDP/Izzy, Jones/Stipe or Jones/Aspinall. Issue is many of those aren't able to make that date.

At this point the UFC should bite the bullet and make Conor/Chandler the headliner, both seem ready for it.
 
200 made me a little sad tbh... An entire card full of pointless fights.

300 has potential, but its not much better (yet) in terms of star power... Ronda, Conrad, Khabib, Brock, GSP - at least 2 of them...

100 was one of the GOAT events... People still talk about things that happened on that card every day... They hit the combo of grudge-matches, elite competition, and star power absolutely on the head, and it was spectacular..

Screenshot_20240129_000156_Samsung Internet.jpg


Haters will call this a weak card... The first 2 main card fights were a mistake, but somehow they added to the anticipation... GSP hit Alves with his groin, and so on...

Not sure what my point is, really... 200 had more star power, but wasn't as good as 100, I guess.
 
Question said:
The thing is, UFC 200 was gonna be an even better card but it had a few big fights cancelled for it which led to them getting Lesnar on short notice to save it.
If that card kept Jones/Cormier 2 or Conor/Nate 2 then it would've been around the same level of hype or higher then UFC 300 currently is.
Click to expand...

I think it would've been WAY higher. I also think the reason TS and others feel the way they do is because they already know the outcome of the fights in UFC 200.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wormwood
News Jim Miller Will be on UFC 300 Card
2 3
Replies
56
Views
2K
MDoza
M
Fatback96
Rumored Helwani: “The plan is for Leon Edwards to defend his title at UFC 300. As of now, the opponent slated to face him would be Belal Muhammad.”
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
2K
JudoThrowFiasco
JudoThrowFiasco
IvanDrago2.0
Izzy vs Alex UFC 300…
Replies
12
Views
366
GonzagaSokoudjouGuillard
GonzagaSokoudjouGuillard
Your Account
UFC 300 is getting closer
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
NationWideNinja
NationWideNinja
TerraRayzing
UFC 300 is going to be a freakshow
5 6 7
Replies
120
Views
8K
CieloLuce
CieloLuce

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,235
Messages
54,986,925
Members
174,539
Latest member
ARG0T

Share this page

Back
Top