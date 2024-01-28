Black9 said: True, however if the rumors are correct that Mcgregor is coming back vs Chandler i think the hype+ other fights for UFC 300 would by far exceed 200.

Arman vs Charles and Gaethje vs Max alone are barnburner must see fights. Click to expand...

I kinda wished they got DP/BSD on here too, UFC 299 already had more then enough on it and it would be a card filled with top tier lightweights going at it.It probably was originally gonna be on 300(Dustin was pushing for that card), but I believe them wanting it to be a five rounder made it where it's only fitting for a card with one title fight(O'Malley/Vera).At first I was unsure if Conor/Chandler should headline 300, mainly cuz that fight doesn't mean a ton of sense for rankings and all.That being said, there's not many alternatives that bring as much hype. The closest I could think of is Izzy/Pereira, DDP/Izzy, Jones/Stipe or Jones/Aspinall. Issue is many of those aren't able to make that date.At this point the UFC should bite the bullet and make Conor/Chandler the headliner, both seem ready for it.