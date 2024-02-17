Final prediction - What is the UFC 300 main event?

svmr_db
Silver Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2019
- Messages
- 13,387
- Reaction score
- 47,826
Supposedly Dana will finally announce the UFC 300 main event during the post fight press conference after UFC 298, what do you predict it will be?
Keeping it limited to realistic options only in the poll, make another suggestion in the comments if you like.
Poll closes when UFC 298 kicks off tomorrow!
Keeping it limited to realistic options only in the poll, make another suggestion in the comments if you like.
Poll closes when UFC 298 kicks off tomorrow!