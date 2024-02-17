Final prediction - What is the UFC 300 main event?

What is the UFC 300 main event?

  • Dricus Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway promoted to main event

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Dana lied - he will not announce the fight after the event tomorrow

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Other (comment below)

    Votes: 0 0.0%
svmr_db

svmr_db

Silver Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
13,387
Reaction score
47,826
Supposedly Dana will finally announce the UFC 300 main event during the post fight press conference after UFC 298, what do you predict it will be? :D
Keeping it limited to realistic options only in the poll, make another suggestion in the comments if you like.

Poll closes when UFC 298 kicks off tomorrow!

 
