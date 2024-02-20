So what was the UFC 300 main event supposed to be?

I don’t think it was Leon Vs a fighter who observes Ramadan - that had to be a backup plan.

We’ve known Jones wouldn’t be able to make the date for awhile.

It was always going to be a tough turnaround for DDP given he fought in Jan.

Conor seemingly wants to fight and Dana is holding him back.

So what was this “amazing” and “mind blowing” UFC 300 main event supposed to be originally?
 
71CkF4-wldL.jpg
 
I think it may have been Conor and Chandler, but not sure wtf is actually going on with McG.

I'm wondering if his ballewning up might mean he will melt the substance tests for a while, or if maybe Dana doesn't wanna fork over 8 figure paydays to him anymore.
 
Maybe Conor vs Chandler but Dana doesn't want Conor to be able to fight out his contract and go box Pacquiao.

I think they probably floated around Aspinall vs Poatan, but Poatan knows that wouldn't be a smart fight to take without time to bulk up and prepare.

Leon vs Khamzat is an open secret, but Khamzat said no.

2 other guys were asked to fight Leon and also turned it down, thought to be Islam and Shavkat.

I don't think there was any weight to the other rumours, like Brock, GSP, Khabib or Ronda coming back.

I also don't think Izzy was offered a fight either, since he and his coach Eugene have been hinting to get on the card and that Izzy has been training for it.
 
I'm not sure how many fights they could even make that would qualify as "mind-blowing". That particular phrasing doesn't ring true when reading any of the ideas commented above, or really anything I can think of.
 
My wildcards were Khabib, GSP & DC...

I thought Jones could've returned, he was recently tackling rugby bois here in Aus

And Volk v Chandler (if he'd handily beaten Ilia)

Alas...
 
Some one suggested Tom vs DC - now that would have been wild lol.

A lopsided fight to even out when DC fought Silva lol
 
Well, we know that the Pereria-Hill fight was put together at last minute, so it was apparently a last resort. Or at the very least it was the best of a group of bad options. We know Leon was offered some fights and accepted, but for whatever reason none worked out or none were deemed good enough to headline. Jones says he was offered the main, but declined because he's still injured. Other then that it's all rumors and guesses. I don't think conman-Chandler was ever in the mix personally. It seems Dana has been pretty adamant about conman not being in the 300 card. Something fishy going on there but who knows what. I imagine there were some attempts to get Izzy vs DDP as well. I'm sure we'll find out more eventually.
 
Dana said the main event was going to be crazy so probably Conor vs. Leon or Islam. Conor turned down the money that was offered. Either way, I'm sure it was Conor and money related.
 
I remember that. Something about DC being pulled from the commentary for the event. Then RC left the show they do on ESPN and people started speculating he was coming out of retirement.

Turns out the show isn't going anywhere, they just replaced that RC guy with Chael.
 
Word, that was it!
 
Hill is going to pull put Injured and it's going g to be all china main event
 
