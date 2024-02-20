So what was the UFC 300 main event supposed to be?

Well, we know that the Pereria-Hill fight was put together at last minute, so it was apparently a last resort. Or at the very least it was the best of a group of bad options. We know Leon was offered some fights and accepted, but for whatever reason none worked out or none were deemed good enough to headline. Jones says he was offered the main, but declined because he's still injured. Other then that it's all rumors and guesses. I don't think conman-Chandler was ever in the mix personally. It seems Dana has been pretty adamant about conman not being in the 300 card. Something fishy going on there but who knows what. I imagine there were some attempts to get Izzy vs DDP as well. I'm sure we'll find out more eventually.