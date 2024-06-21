Bragging rights: Whittaker vs Aliskerov: Who wins and how?

sdpdude9 said: I know Whittaker is levels above anybody Ikram has faced so it’s easy to pick against him. But I’ve found that reasoning is flawed. Just because a fighter hasn’t fought a higher level of competition does not mean they are incapable of succeeding. That’s been proven wrong many times. I don’t know why but I just have a bad feeling about Whittaker in this one. Going Ikram by TKO. Click to expand...

Yeah, there's a lot of uncertainty here. As some of us discussed in another thread, Whittaker seems to be exiting his prime gradually. He's still a very good fighter but showing some signs of aging (gets rocked more, his reflexes don't seem as good as they were in his 20s). I think a KO/TKO is possible, and there's a small chance Ikram could win via GnP or submission if he can take and keep Whittaker down. That's never been an easy task, but I think DDP got at least one TD against Robert?If I had to pick, I'd probably go with Whittaker based on his experience, strong/well-rounded skillset and the fact he had a full camp to prepare for as similar opponent (sambo guy with heavy hands and a brawling-type striking style). But it's a hard fight to predict.