  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Bragging rights: Whittaker vs Aliskerov: Who wins and how?

Who wins and how?

  • Robert Whittaker by KO / TKO

    Votes: 7 23.3%

  • Robert Whittaker by Submission

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Robert Whittaker by Decision

    Votes: 14 46.7%

  • Draw, No Contest or either fighter by Disqualification

    Votes: 1 3.3%

  • Ikram Aliskerov by KO / TKO

    Votes: 6 20.0%

  • Ikram Aliskerov by Submission

    Votes: 2 6.7%

  • Ikram Aliskerov by Decision

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    30
  • This poll will close: .
I know Whittaker is levels above anybody Ikram has faced so it’s easy to pick against him. But I’ve found that reasoning is flawed. Just because a fighter hasn’t fought a higher level of competition does not mean they are incapable of succeeding. That’s been proven wrong many times. I don’t know why but I just have a bad feeling about Whittaker in this one. Going Ikram by TKO.
 
I'll try to remember what i put in the first thread Robs wins aren't really bad considering who he has fought blah blah Aliskerov is still a noob blah blah. Rob by decision.
 
Whittaker by decision.

Bummed out about Borz pulling out, though.

Sick of the pullouts these days.
 
sdpdude9 said:
I know Whittaker is levels above anybody Ikram has faced so it’s easy to pick against him. But I’ve found that reasoning is flawed. Just because a fighter hasn’t fought a higher level of competition does not mean they are incapable of succeeding. That’s been proven wrong many times. I don’t know why but I just have a bad feeling about Whittaker in this one. Going Ikram by TKO.
Click to expand...
Yeah, there's a lot of uncertainty here. As some of us discussed in another thread, Whittaker seems to be exiting his prime gradually. He's still a very good fighter but showing some signs of aging (gets rocked more, his reflexes don't seem as good as they were in his 20s). I think a KO/TKO is possible, and there's a small chance Ikram could win via GnP or submission if he can take and keep Whittaker down. That's never been an easy task, but I think DDP got at least one TD against Robert?

If I had to pick, I'd probably go with Whittaker based on his experience, strong/well-rounded skillset and the fact he had a full camp to prepare for as similar opponent (sambo guy with heavy hands and a brawling-type striking style). But it's a hard fight to predict.
 
Going to go against the grain, Ikram puts the nail in the coffin for Whittaker being out of his prime. I just think Whittaker has too much mileage and DDP first exposed that. Hell even Costa was close, I think Ikram is better than Costa. I feel confident about it, like Ikram is a lock weirdly.
 
Last edited:
Bump, let's get some more votes in! 😃
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
  • Poll
Bragging rights: Allen vs Curtis 2 - Who wins and how?
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
jko1355
jko1355
svmr_db
  • Poll
Bragging rights: Pantoja vs Erceg - Who wins and how?
2 3
Replies
48
Views
1K
John makfresshi
John makfresshi
svmr_db
  • Poll
Bragging rights: Blanchfield vs Fiorot - Who wins and how?
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
2K
CatchtheseHands
CatchtheseHands
svmr_db
  • Poll
Bragging rights: Volkanovski vs Topuria - Who wins and how?
4 5 6
Replies
102
Views
5K
Doughie99
Doughie99
svmr_db
  • Poll
Bragging rights: Poirier vs Saint Denis - Who wins and how?
2 3
Replies
48
Views
2K
Davidjacksonjones
Davidjacksonjones

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,980
Messages
55,730,838
Members
174,912
Latest member
welcome2dajungle

Share this page

Back
Top