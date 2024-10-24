I usually do very well in these threads. I NAILED how taira vs royval was going to go.





I dont think I've messed up this month yet, (atleast in the polls that I've participated in)



This is one of the harder ones, but Safe is robert does what he does and point fights his way to victory as per usual after Khamzat blows his load in round 2, Struggles in round 2 (but still wins) leaving whittaker to cruise through rounds 3 4 and 5 for the UD. A late TKO could happen but I dont think Rob will press to hard for it.









Very difficult fight to predict. Whittaker has not faced someone like this. Khamzat has not faced someone like this. Khamzat has been out a while leaves a question mark, while we know every thing there is to know about Rob.



I love gambling for fun, but Im keeping my money out of this fight