Media Bragging Rights: Whittaker vs Chimaev - Who wins and how?

Who wins and how?

  • Robert Whittaker by KO / TKO

    Votes: 8 57.1%

  • Robert Whittaker by Submission

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Robert Whittaker by Decision

    Votes: 3 21.4%

  • Draw, No Contest or either fighter by Disqualification

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Khamzat Chimaev by KO / TKO

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Khamzat Chimaev by Submission

    Votes: 2 14.3%

  • Khamzat Chimaev by Decision

    Votes: 1 7.1%
  • Total voters
    14
  • This poll will close: .
svmr_db

svmr_db

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
17,319
Reaction score
67,380
Predict the co-main event for bragging rights! :) Who wins and by what method of victory? Lock in your pick before the poll closes!



 
Khamzat is a scary mofo but I gotta pick Whittaker on this. He's always done well in the defensive grappling. What im worried about is if Khamzat can straight up chin him. Im betting no. This is an intense fight lol
 
I usually do very well in these threads. I NAILED how taira vs royval was going to go. (minus that i said royval would finish)


I dont think I've messed up this month yet, (atleast in the polls that I've participated in)

This is one of the harder ones, but Safe is robert does what he does and point fights his way to victory as per usual after Khamzat blows his load in round 2, Struggles in round 2 (but still wins) leaving whittaker to cruise through rounds 3 4 and 5 for the UD. A late TKO could happen but I dont think Rob will press to hard for it.


13Seconds said:
What im worried about is if Khamzat can straight up chin him. Im betting no. This is an intense fight lol
Click to expand...

Very difficult fight to predict. Whittaker has not faced someone like this. Khamzat has not faced someone like this. Khamzat has been out a while leaves a question mark, while we know every thing there is to know about Rob.

I love gambling for fun, but Im keeping my money out of this fight
 
Last edited:
I took Khamzat by decision (split) for two reasons.

1) Things I want to happen never do. So this is the opposite of Rob by 1st round KO.

2) I can see Kahmzat fading and losing 4 and 5 but doing enough in 1 and 2 with control to mean a close third swings it.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I usually do very well in these threads. I NAILED how taira vs royval was going to go.


I dont think I've messed up this month yet, (atleast in the polls that I've participated in)

This is one of the harder ones, but Safe is robert does what he does and point fights his way to victory as per usual after Khamzat blows his load in round 2, Struggles in round 2 (but still wins) leaving whittaker to cruise through rounds 3 4 and 5 for the UD. A late TKO could happen but I dont think Rob will press to hard for it.




Very difficult fight to predict. Whittaker has not faced someone like this. Khamzat has not faced someone like this. Khamzat has been out a while leaves a question mark, while we know every thing there is to know about Rob.

I love gambling for fun, but Im keeping my money out of this fight
Click to expand...
Yeah strongest thing i can go on is Whittakers 5 round experience really. But there's nothing to say he doesn't get waxed early. Khamzat is that explosive when he's fresh.

Im staying away from predicting this one. Too many unknowns.

Actually the top 3 fights of this main card are impossible to predict. I like it.
 
Khamzats takes him down and subs him, or he hurts him with a southpaw jab, follows him to the ground and subs him.
 
