Oliveira is hittable and Chandler hits hard. So there’s always that chance and we saw that nearly happen in the first fight. But I think the key to beating Oliveira is being able to engage him in his safe place, which is on the ground. Otherwise, he can recover if he gets hurt or force wild grappling exchanges in which he can find submissions from anywhere.



I don’t think Chandler has the grappling to engage Oliveira there safely for extended periods. He’s also quite hittable himself and Oliveira also has power. I think it’s fairly likely Chandler hurts Oliveira again early but is again unable to fully capitalize on it. Eventually Oliveira hurts him and subs him or catches him in a wild scramble.