I'm sorry to say I think Michel gets him out of their early.



I rewatched the Kopylov fight, and Hernandez (one of my favourite fighters in the UFC right now) literally beat him by sticking his tongue out at him lol.



Not even kidding. Kopylov was landing brutal body kicks, and Hernandez showed him how much they hurt every time - but Roman took it as an actual warrior mask and just started wilting lol



When Hernandez finished Kopylov, it was because Kopylov fell over while Hernandez was walking him down.



It's a perfect piece of matchmaking though because Pereira hasn't had an opponent like this in forever. It's been exclusively kickboxers outside of Petroski, who isn't on this level. Pereira's record pre-his UFC kickboxer run really wasn't all that. I think Hernandez can do what he does best, ie, R3SUB, but I like that R1KO more. Hernandez is so vulnerable to the body. So vulnerable Kopylov should be ashamed he didn't get him out of there IMO.