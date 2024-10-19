Media Bragging Rights: Hernandez vs Pereira - Who wins and how?

Who wins and how?

  • Anthony Hernandez by KO / TKO

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Anthony Hernandez by Submission

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Anthony Hernandez by Decision

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • Draw, No Contest or either fighter by Disqualification

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Michel Pereira by KO / TKO

    Votes: 3 30.0%

  • Michel Pereira by Submission

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • Michel Pereira by Decision

    Votes: 1 10.0%
  • Total voters
    10
  This poll will close: .
Predict the main event for bragging rights! :) Who wins and by what method of victory? Lock in your pick before the poll closes!

 
I'm sorry to say I think Michel gets him out of their early.

I rewatched the Kopylov fight, and Hernandez (one of my favourite fighters in the UFC right now) literally beat him by sticking his tongue out at him lol.

Not even kidding. Kopylov was landing brutal body kicks, and Hernandez showed him how much they hurt every time - but Roman took it as an actual warrior mask and just started wilting lol

When Hernandez finished Kopylov, it was because Kopylov fell over while Hernandez was walking him down.

It's a perfect piece of matchmaking though because Pereira hasn't had an opponent like this in forever. It's been exclusively kickboxers outside of Petroski, who isn't on this level. Pereira's record pre-his UFC kickboxer run really wasn't all that. I think Hernandez can do what he does best, ie, R3SUB, but I like that R1KO more. Hernandez is so vulnerable to the body. So vulnerable Kopylov should be ashamed he didn't get him out of there IMO.
 
I like Hernandez, but Pereira’s last performance was shockingly good, and Hernandez has been off awhile. I’m excited to see this fight. I’ve been looking forward to Hernandez’s return.
 
