I always bet in favor of Poatan, but I think the celebrity status has gotten to him and while Glover has been helping him with his wrestling, Ankalaev has been doing it all his life. Ankalaev looks very dialed in. If it is a standing fight, there is not even a question Poatan wins. However, I believe there will be heavy wrestling involved in there as everyone knows Poatan has better striking. The common belief is, Ankalaev would not risk gasing himself out and will abandon wrestling as the fight goes on. I think that is where I deviate. He will continue to focus on wrestling and take Poatan down every chance he gets. Ankalaev might be able to get some good control position in order to land those brutal ground and pound punches he is known for.



I will go Ankalev KO/TKO round 3.



