Media Bragging Rights: Pereira vs Ankalaev- Who wins and how?

Who wins and how?

  • Alex Pereira by KO / TKO

    Votes: 6 42.9%

  • Alex Pereira by Submission

    Votes: 1 7.1%

  • Alex Pereira by Decision

    Votes: 1 7.1%

  • Draw, No Contest or either fighter by Disqualification

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Magomed Ankalaev by KO / TKO

    Votes: 5 35.7%

  • Magomed Ankalaev by Submission

    Votes: 1 7.1%

  • Magomed Ankalaev by Decision

    Votes: 0 0.0%
Predict the main event for bragging rights! :) Who wins and by what method of victory? Lock in your pick before the poll closes!



 
I have been in the lab. This is the outcome.
 
This can only be determined by how effective Ankalaevs wrestling , if existent, is.
 
Going with Poatan by round 3 or 4 KO stoppage.

I think Ank might give him problems early on, but if Alex weathers that storm he eventually finds his range and clobbers him.
I’m inclined to agree with this. You really need to be light on your feet to evade Pereira and have him second guessing. Once he finds his rhythm it’s usually downhill for the opponent . Ank is a bit too flat footed and stagnant.
 
Ank goes to sleep. He’s going to KO Alex, win the belt, go home and sleep good.
 
I always bet in favor of Poatan, but I think the celebrity status has gotten to him and while Glover has been helping him with his wrestling, Ankalaev has been doing it all his life. Ankalaev looks very dialed in. If it is a standing fight, there is not even a question Poatan wins. However, I believe there will be heavy wrestling involved in there as everyone knows Poatan has better striking. The common belief is, Ankalaev would not risk gasing himself out and will abandon wrestling as the fight goes on. I think that is where I deviate. He will continue to focus on wrestling and take Poatan down every chance he gets. Ankalaev might be able to get some good control position in order to land those brutal ground and pound punches he is known for.

I will go Ankalev KO/TKO round 3.

p.s. Poatan always is surprisingl
 
