I was expecting to get suarez as an underdog i was SHOCKED to see dead even odds. Seems like im not the only one privy to the fact that Zhangs bottom game is weak and Suarez will get her there if both fighters are who they were last time each fought.I got Suarez by TKO. For some strange reason I just think she gets it done in a dominant ground position sometime after the 2nd roundthinkin the same thing.