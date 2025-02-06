  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Bragging Rights: Zhang vs Suarez - Who wins and how?

Who wins and how?

  • Zhang Weili by KO / TKO

    Votes: 4 40.0%

  • Zhang Weili by Submission

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Zhang Weili by Decision

    Votes: 4 40.0%

  • Draw, No Contest or either fighter by Disqualification

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Tatiana Suarez by KO / TKO

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Tatiana Suarez by Submission

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Tatiana Suarez by Decision

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    10
  • This poll will close: .
svmr_db

svmr_db

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
18,505
Reaction score
72,286
Predict the co-main event for bragging rights! :) Who wins and by what method of victory? Lock in your pick before the poll closes!

 
I was expecting to get suarez as an underdog i was SHOCKED to see dead even odds. Seems like im not the only one privy to the fact that Zhangs bottom game is weak and Suarez will get her there if both fighters are who they were last time each fought.

I got Suarez by TKO. For some strange reason I just think she gets it done in a dominant ground position sometime after the 2nd round

Only Here for Attachments said:
Suarez TKO 3
Click to expand...
thinkin the same thing.
 
I think Weili will ground and pound enough to get a decision. Not sure if it will be UD or SD.
 
Their level of activity is so awe inspiring, that it really makes no difference to me who wins. I just hope for a good fight.
 
