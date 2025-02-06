Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.
I was expecting to get suarez as an underdog i was SHOCKED to see dead even odds. Seems like im not the only one privy to the fact that Zhangs bottom game is weak and Suarez will get her there if both fighters are who they were last time each fought.
I got Suarez by TKO. For some strange reason I just think she gets it done in a dominant ground position sometime after the 2nd round