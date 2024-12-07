Media Bragging Rights: Pantoja vs Asakura - Who wins and how?

Who wins and how?

  • Alexandre Pantoja by KO / TKO

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Alexandre Pantoja by Submission

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • Alexandre Pantoja by Decision

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • Draw, No Contest or either fighter by Disqualification

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Kai Asakura by KO / TKO

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Kai Asakura by Submission

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Kai Asakura by Decision

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
  • This poll will close: .
svmr_db

svmr_db

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
17,947
Reaction score
69,717
Predict the main event for bragging rights! :) Who wins and by what method of victory? Lock in your pick before the poll closes!



 
Other than Pantoja looking old overnight, which is possible in the lighter weight divisions, is there any serious threat here?

This was a fun surprise signing by the UFC but I don't see Asakura being a favorite. Its a huge step up in competition, different rule set and the big show debut is often bumpy in and of itself.

Standard hedge "its MMA anything can happen" and Asakura is a hitter. IMO he gets outclassed 3 of 5 rounds, ideally with a few thrilling moments. He will get out grappled as needed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
  • Poll
Media Bragging Rights: Hernandez vs Pereira - Who wins and how?
2
Replies
30
Views
943
oldschoolmmafan
oldschoolmmafan
svmr_db
  • Poll
Media Bragging Rights: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili - Who wins and how?
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
SerbianSteel
SerbianSteel
svmr_db
  • Poll
Media Bragging Rights: Cannonier vs Borralho - Who wins and how?
Replies
18
Views
735
Senbonzakura
Senbonzakura
svmr_db
  • Poll
Media Bragging Rights: Du Plessis vs Adesanya - Who wins and how?
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
Only Here for Attachments
Only Here for Attachments
svmr_db
  • Poll
Media Bragging Rights: Imavov vs Allen - Who wins and how?
Replies
14
Views
554
Deleted member 585708
D

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,977
Messages
56,616,836
Members
175,314
Latest member
GrandFIght98

Share this page

Back
Top