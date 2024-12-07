Other than Pantoja looking old overnight, which is possible in the lighter weight divisions, is there any serious threat here?



This was a fun surprise signing by the UFC but I don't see Asakura being a favorite. Its a huge step up in competition, different rule set and the big show debut is often bumpy in and of itself.



Standard hedge "its MMA anything can happen" and Asakura is a hitter. IMO he gets outclassed 3 of 5 rounds, ideally with a few thrilling moments. He will get out grappled as needed.