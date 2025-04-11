Media Bragging Rights: Chandler vs Pimblett - Who wins and how?

Who wins and how?

  • Michael Chandler by KO / TKO

    Votes: 13 37.1%

  • Michael Chandler by Submission

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Michael Chandler by Decision

    Votes: 1 2.9%

  • Draw, No Contest or either fighter by Disqualification

    Votes: 1 2.9%

  • Paddy Pimblett by KO / TKO

    Votes: 1 2.9%

  • Paddy Pimblett by Submission

    Votes: 10 28.6%

  • Paddy Pimblett by Decision

    Votes: 9 25.7%
svmr_db

svmr_db

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
19,205
Reaction score
75,221
Predict the co-main event for bragging rights! :) Who wins and by what method of victory? Lock in your pick before the poll closes!



 
966990-40500245.png

Chandler is going to be too busy thinking about Conor, he'll never see the sub coming
200w.gif

jennifer-love-hewitt-i-m-just-saying-cbag7jy7uzc8dipk.gif
 
Paddy by shear activity to decision, but might get a club and sub if Chandler gets stupid like he does sometimes
 
Paddy by decision. I like Paddy, but the main factor is the fact that he’s got a huge UFC-backed hype train behind him. Historically, hyped fighters seem to get the benefit of any decision.

Also, Chandler slows down if he can’t get the KO right away. He doesn’t exactly wilt, but he is much less dangerous if Paddy survives the first 2 rounds.

If Paddy gets a finish, it will probably be via sub in the 4th or 5th round.

Wildcard: Chandler knows this is a must-win for him to stay relevant. He could respond by fighting a more disciplined fight. If he conserves his energy and picks his shots, we could see him get a KO some time in the 2nd or 3rd round. I don’t think he’ll get it in the first because Paddy will be extra cautious during this time.
 
Chandler went the 5 rounds with Olives
I think he can weather the Paddy storm
Chandler via TKO
 
Paddy by Decision, I know Chandlers tough but father time's gotta be catching up with him, a couple of years back I would've picked Chandler by KO.
 
