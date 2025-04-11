Paddy by decision. I like Paddy, but the main factor is the fact that he’s got a huge UFC-backed hype train behind him. Historically, hyped fighters seem to get the benefit of any decision.



Also, Chandler slows down if he can’t get the KO right away. He doesn’t exactly wilt, but he is much less dangerous if Paddy survives the first 2 rounds.



If Paddy gets a finish, it will probably be via sub in the 4th or 5th round.



Wildcard: Chandler knows this is a must-win for him to stay relevant. He could respond by fighting a more disciplined fight. If he conserves his energy and picks his shots, we could see him get a KO some time in the 2nd or 3rd round. I don’t think he’ll get it in the first because Paddy will be extra cautious during this time.