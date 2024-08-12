Ben Askren on Tom Aspinall : "I almost feel like Jones ‘got some dirt on’ Dana White"

1470858004.jpg


“I almost feel like maybe Jon’s got some dirt on Dana or something, because Dana generally would not put up with this type of behavior,”

“He would say, and this is what the UFC is founded on where boxing [wasn’t], is, ‘We want the best guys to fight. We want to see who the actual best guy is. We don’t want to waste time with shenanigans, we won’t want to pad records to go to 40-0, we don’t do that, that’s what boxing does. In the UFC, we put the best guys in there and see who wins.’


“So the fact that Jon is being — I don’t want to say, [I don’t know] if allowed is the right term, but Dana’s playing along, and letting him and Stipe fight."

“Dana almost always presses these issues with the best guys, it’s pretty rare when he hasn’t,” Askren said. “Like Sean [O’Malley] and Merab [Dvalishvili], he’s making that happen. He let Sean fight ‘Chito,’ that was one fight, but now Sean and Merab are fighting.”

www.mmafighting.com

Ben Askren: I almost feel like Jon Jones ‘got some dirt on’ Dana White with Tom Aspinall saga

Ben Askren doesn’t understand why the UFC and Dana White haven’t fully shifted gears from Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, to Jones vs. Tom Aspinall.
www.mmafighting.com
 
I don’t even think he has dirt on Dana, I think it’s more that Dana sees this as the final drop of blood that can be squeezed from the Jon Jones stone
 
He's probably Jones coke dealer, living up to his last name

1723450486521.png
 
I agree. I wouldn't be surprised if Dana did a lot of shady shit for Jones' benefit behind the scenes, things we don't even know about, and now Jones has a "if I go down, you go down" attitude.
 
It’s fairly obvious why Dana is promoting Jon Jones. First off, his record speaks for itself, but he also needs someone to promote as being better than Ngannou who left the ufc with the real heavyweight title. So long as Jones is around, Dana can claim they have the guy Ngannou didn’t want to fight and chose to leave.
 
