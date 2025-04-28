Jones Aspinall Update 4-28 Dana says (Chael) is full of it, fight not made.

Captain Herb
@Silver
Aug 8, 2013
14,458
6,487
Dana White 'super confident' on booking Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall UFC title fight
UFC CEO Dana White says his confidence levels remain high on the making of the heavyweight title unification between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com
"I'm still super confident (it happens)," White said. "I've said it many times that that's the fight we want to make this year."
There's been complaints from Aspinall in recent weeks about the difficulties this booking is experiencing. There's also been reports suggesting that there are complications in the making of the fight. White poured cold water on the rumors.
"Everything you hear is bullsh*t until we say it," White said.
Dana saying "still super confident" doesn't make me feel confident at all, Tom's team is starting to complain it's taking too long, again. Dana's clearly talking about Chael's bullshit news reports first saying the fight was made and ready to be announced and then saying Jon canceled and now it's Tom and Cyril. This fight looks even more doubtful than just a few weeks ago and Dana saying he still wants to make the fight tells me if it hasn't come together by now, it's not going to. When is he going to cut Jon loose and free up the division?