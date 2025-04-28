Jones Aspinall Update 4-28 Dana says (Chael) is full of it, fight not made.

Captain Herb

Captain Herb

10000 Likes
@Silver
Joined
Aug 8, 2013
Messages
14,458
Reaction score
6,487
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Dana White 'super confident' on booking Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall UFC title fight

UFC CEO Dana White says his confidence levels remain high on the making of the heavyweight title unification between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com


"I'm still super confident (it happens)," White said. "I've said it many times that that's the fight we want to make this year."

There's been complaints from Aspinall in recent weeks about the difficulties this booking is experiencing. There's also been reports suggesting that there are complications in the making of the fight. White poured cold water on the rumors.

"Everything you hear is bullsh*t until we say it," White said.


Dana saying "still super confident" doesn't make me feel confident at all, Tom's team is starting to complain it's taking too long, again. Dana's clearly talking about Chael's bullshit news reports first saying the fight was made and ready to be announced and then saying Jon canceled and now it's Tom and Cyril. This fight looks even more doubtful than just a few weeks ago and Dana saying he still wants to make the fight tells me if it hasn't come together by now, it's not going to. When is he going to cut Jon loose and free up the division?
 
If Jones ends up fighting Tom all this waiting time just doesn't seem beneficial to Jones at all. Dude is old and getting older by the day. He's already out of his prime but he may fall off a cliff any day honestly, who knows. Better to get the damn fight as quickly as possible. Dude turns 38 years old in July for fuck sake.
 
loisestrad said:
calling bulshitt on a fellow bulshitter. I call bulshitt on that.
Click to expand...
Yeah but it's Dana's job to bullshit, for the UFC's gain.


Chael just does it just to do it. For hits on his channel
 
This is one of those times when you go "Why are they having such a hard time figuring this out?" If Jon is not fighting at International Fight Week you strip him. Tom would have been ready for IFW and you put him against whomever. Then if Jon wants to fight the grudge match is still there to determine who is truly the undisputed heavyweight champion.

You book Tom vs. whomever at IFW and if Tom wins you book Jon vs. Tom in November at NYC if Jon wants it. Problem solved. It should not be this difficult.
 
so if dana said that... fight is made?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TCE
News Dana White delivers Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall update: ‘It’s just a matter of when now’
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
3K
Intermission
Intermission
Luffy
Dana doesn't like Ngannou and JJ doesn't like Aspinall
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
2K
BowserJr
BowserJr
Captain Herb
Rumored Yep, Jones wants that 30 mil to fight Tom. Reasonable or not?
13 14 15
Replies
290
Views
8K
Captain Herb
Captain Herb
Luffy
Aspinall is not better than Jon Jones (they are even),
11 12 13
Replies
249
Views
6K
Azzy
Azzy
Tone
Jon Jones Promoting Masterclass With Aspinall
2
Replies
32
Views
2K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,410
Messages
57,225,901
Members
175,592
Latest member
MartinTompson

Share this page

Back
Top