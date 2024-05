"Belal is the most exciting prospect in the division, maybe even the UFC.

The fans can't get enough. You see the dude's walkouts? He takes the roof off the place.

When he fights, you know you're guaranteed action. You're guaranteed CARNAGE.

Once-ever athlete is an over-used term, but he certainly lives up to that moniker.

The best to ever do it with an exciting style inside and outside of the cage - remember the name, Belal Mohamed."

- TS (probably)