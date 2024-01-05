  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Henry Cejudo: Belal Muhammad is the next Khabib (remember the name)

Henry Cejudo had this to say about Belal 'Remember The Name' Muhammad:

“It’s going to be a great, competitive fight,” Cejudo said on his YouTube channel.. “… Stylistically, the way that Belal Muhammad – what he did to Gilbert Burns and how he did it to him, he’s only gotten better. I will say this: The closest person to a guy like Khabib Nurmagomedov, his name is actually Belal Muhammad. They do the same kind of cross steps. They kind of run and shoot. They do the same kind of feints with that lead hand to eventually level change for the takedown.”

“I’m going to have to go back and rewatch their fight the first time and see how that actually went,” Cejudo said. “I will say this: They both have gotten better, but if there’s one person that I would say that has evolved more than the other, his name is Belal Muhammad. He’s just gotten so, so freaking much better. He’s a freestyle fighter.

“It’s not like he has this crazy, swift technique like Leon or beautiful knees up the middle or front kicks that are extremely dangerous. What he does know how to do is mix his damn fighting. He knows how to level change at the right time. He knows when to bait you to eventually go in for a takedown. He knows when to press and when someone is fatigued and tired, like he did to Sean Brady.”

KowboyMMA said:
“I’m going to have to go back and rewatch their fight the first time and see how that actually went,” Cejudo said.

He's the next Khabib... but I don't remember his fight with Leon. :)
lol the downside of being a fast stream-of-thought talker like Henry IMO

You may make good points but then contradict yourself with one of your 200 other sentences
 
8bdj1v.jpg
 
I think Brady was a very good match up for him and that made him look great. Belal is very well rounded and obviously his grappling (wrestling) is his best weapon. He can usually decide where the fight takes place and that’s a big advantage.

Belal’s gas tank is also deep, so he can push the pace. That evens up the possible skill gap if he’s fighting someone elite. I was disappointed to see Burns get injured and disappointed to see that Belal couldn’t capitalize and go for the finish. Burns had one arm! Go kick his ass!

He’s not ”the next Khabib” but he has the tools to have a great career. It helps with the longevity that he doesn’t drink/party and has gotten a lot from training with Khabib & Islam.
 
He is a great fighter at this point and matches up well with most of the division, unfortunately Leon is a really tough one for him.
 
Anyone who actually thought Colby was going to beat Leon is no "analyst."

Colby didn't have the wrestling of Usman, and he is feather-fisted, so he really didn't have a way to beat Leon. Which is pretty much how the fight went down.

And of course Belal is fighting like Khabib now, he's been training with Khabib. I mean duh.

In fact, since we've been talking about Belal versus Leon, that is going to be Belal's way to win: pace + pressure.

Belal put on a helluva show against Sean Brady, not so much versus Gilbert Burns.

The Belal who faced Brady has a real shot, where is the Belal who faced Burns gets his ass kicked by Leon.
 
He's like that family member we all have that thinks they know everything and they're always right lol
 
I don’t blame triple C the first fight wasn’t really memorable.

I think Belal and Leon will usually combine to give us a boring fight. It’s two guys who are great at neutralizing risks
 
Problem with elite athletes/fighters/etc is that they see everything from their perspective, which is why "elite" athletes never make good coaches in any sport.
 
