Ever since Belal put a beating on Vincente Luque, he just hasn't been the same (sad downfall).



I was real upset watching the Vincent fight the other night... Never have I seen a fighter quit inside the octagon like that.



Until recently, Vincent was a very solid fighter. Never quite championship material but he was real solid. Unfortunately Vincent is 1-3 in his last 4, but what people are forgetting is that this man was on a nasty, murderous streak.... until be ran into Belal Muhammad (the second time).



If you look Vincent's record, you can see that his losing streak begins with the Belal fight. For those that haven't seen the second Vincent vs. Belal fight, Belal completely neutralized Vincent's striking by keeping the bout on the floor.



Until that bout, Vincent never looked so timid. It must have mentally broke Vincent knowing that the guy he once KO'd in 1 round is able to hold him down at will.



This is what mentally broke Vincente. People often credit Neil Magny for giving Vincent brain damage but I think it was the Belal fight that destroyed him.



Personally, I think it's best if Vincente leaves MMA. He seems too reluctant to take damage and I don't blame him.



We don't need another Tony.......