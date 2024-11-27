Ankalaev's 2025 plan

He said he'll beat Alex in March then give Alex a rematch in July since he would deserve it and then beat Alex again. Then he said he's going to beat one of the "bums" that would be either Jiri or Hill.

He also posted when the Jiri vs Hill fight was announced "what, is that a high level fight? More like a bar fight 😂" lol. I don't know why he's so active on twitter when he seems kinda very little talkative, not just because of not speaking English imo, it seems like even when speaking Russian he gives quick answers.
 
Anks reality: Wake up two weeks after fighting Poatan, get to choose your favorite silly straw to eat out of for the next few months.
 
Ank just selling the fight. Can’t blame him for it.
Yeah, I'm rooting for him to lose like most of us here I believe, but he noticeably stepped up his trash talk game when he noticed no one cares when he sits quiet.
 
War Ank
 
