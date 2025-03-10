  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Ank may be champ for a long time

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Just looking at the top 10, and I don't really see any big threats.

Jiri and Alex ( in a rematch) probably have the best shot... But I'd still favor Ank over both

But really Ank always had the tools, he was just criticized for his fight IQ, but this weekend he proved that he's getting better in that regard.

I don't see any universe where Hill can beat Ank. And I can't imagine Jan has gotten better since their last match, just older.

Then you look at guys like Rakic, Ulberg, and Rountree, and do you really see any of them beating Ank?

Like it or not, I think he's going to hold that strap for a long time.
 
