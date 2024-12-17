Jiri Prochazka on Ariel Helwani

Says he ran into Poatan in Mexico and spoke with him a bit. Says he has a good respect for him.Says for now he will stay at LHW. He still believes he is one of the best LHW's but says MW might still be a possibility later on. Doesn't want to give up even though Alex beat him twice.Does not think Ankalaev can win against Poatan, especially if he chooses to stand with him.Says Hill is not a real warrior. A real warrior would have tried to fight Poatan after coming aggressively to his gym.Says he is studying in college and will graduate in the spring time.A cancer patient recently posted that she will lose her hair to Chemo but put her hair in Jiri style as a show of warrior spirit.Jiri said he was very moved by this and wants to help her anyway he can.