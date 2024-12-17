Jiri Prochazka on Ariel Helwani

HHJ

HHJ

Is your name Israel Adesanya?
Says he ran into Poatan in Mexico and spoke with him a bit. Says he has a good respect for him.

Says for now he will stay at LHW. He still believes he is one of the best LHW's but says MW might still be a possibility later on. Doesn't want to give up even though Alex beat him twice.

Does not think Ankalaev can win against Poatan, especially if he chooses to stand with him.

Says Hill is not a real warrior. A real warrior would have tried to fight Poatan after coming aggressively to his gym.

Says he is studying in college and will graduate in the spring time.

A cancer patient recently posted that she will lose her hair to Chemo but put her hair in Jiri style as a show of warrior spirit.

Jiri said he was very moved by this and wants to help her anyway he can.


Screenshot_20241216-195928~2.png
 
Jiri is a true samurai. His first loss was a lot more controversial than Hill, yet he didn't bitch about it incessantly and tried to dojo storm Poatan and wuss out last second
 
I hope he is studying healthcare!
With a great heart like that he can really make a lot of peoples lives better.
 
Jiri is a true samurai. His first loss was a lot more controversial than Hill, yet he didn't bitch about it incessantly and tried to dojo storm Poatan and wuss out last second
I really dont understand what Hill was thinking. He looks terrible going there for nothing.
 
Jiri is a dumb cunt wannabe Samurai though but so is George Armstrong Custer!
We need people like them!
Without them we are just numerical digits!
 
Jiri is a dumb cunt wannabe Samurai
200w.gif
 
It only draws the impression that he's trying to create a storyline
That he showed up to his gym and challenged a guy to a fight and then didnt follow through? lol
 
Jiri is a true samurai. His first loss was a lot more controversial than Hill, yet he didn't bitch about it incessantly and tried to dojo storm Poatan and wuss out last second
People can clown on his samurai thing all they want but he actually walks the walk.
More fighters should adopt this "dumb samurai shtick" if it causes them to fight fearlessly, lose gracefully and stay focused on the task at hand.
 
People can clown on his samurai thing all they want but he actually walks the walk.
More fighters should adopt this "dumb samurai shtick" if it causes them to fight fearlessly, lose gracefully and stay focused on the task at hand.
People act like this has been detrimental to his career when he's been a champion and only lost to one guy in 10 yrs, and never ever goes to a decision.

They should be fuckin grateful to have him.
 
